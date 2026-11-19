While shutting down plastic surgery speculation, she said she’d be “disturbed” if women think she’s “someone she’s not.” Is that someone really so different or so bad?

,” a bell rings, alerting zeitgeisty writers to draw straws. One of us has to write about how, yes, for the millionth time, that behavior is gross, ignorant, and degrading.

It’s me this time, but I didn’t mind because it’s. She’s absolutely right to be disturbed by the frenzy of then-and-now photos, accompanied by whoever posted them confidently announcing what kind of medical interventions she must have undergone to arrive at.

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Us regular women already get enough unsolicited commentary about our appearance; I can’t imagine what it’s like to wake up to thousands of people running your proportions through a graphing calculator, and harshly judging you for the surgery they think you had or the drug they think you take. But after reading her lengthy protest, I found myself hung up on one particular line about surgery speculation: “Yes I'm disturbed. For women who now think that I'm someone I'm not.

”or had plastic surgery—that the changes people are pointing to are the result of taking better care of herself, building muscle, changing her relationship with alcohol, etc. And that’s awesome! I love that she's feeling strong and healthy, that she's proud of her pull-ups, and that she's pushing back against the idea that a woman's body is up for debate just because it’s visible. I also appreciate her frustration over publications allegedly using fake images of her that made it appear as though she's had But there's a way to say, "I haven't had those procedures," without making it sound as though being mistaken for someone who has is an insult. Pugh never explicitly says that people who get plastic surgery or use weight-loss medications should be ashamed. She doesn't have to.

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The implication is there in the suggestion that she is disturbed by women thinking she's "someone I'm not.

" Is that someone a person who has had a little work done? Someone who uses medication to manage their weight? And if so, what's so terrible about being that someone? If she got a brow lift tomorrow, would it really make her so different from who she is today?

I ask as someone who’s very open about getting cosmetic injectables and taking a GLP-1. I haven't had anything that counts as surgery, but I may very well get something lifted in the future. I’m aware of the sinister societal influences that have brought me to this time and place, I tweak what I feel like tweaking, and I don’t assign any moral weight to it.

If Allergan emailed me tonight and said, “Free injectables for all beauty editors tomorrow,” I would go full Handsome Squidward, and I would document the whole thing for content. That's not an expectation I'm placing on Pugh. She doesn't owe the public a confession, and her hypothetical doctors would be wise to avoid posting a HIPAA violation set to a trending sound. If she’s had work done, she’s entitled to keep that information private.

And if she hasn't, she's equally entitled to say so if she absolutely feels she must—which she apparently does. But to do so while implying that Person Who’s Had Plastic Surgery is an offensive identity gives me almost as much ick as the people analyzing her nose in front of a green screen.makes someone somehow a better, more authentic, more admirable person. But in her protest, she has to sprinkle in a little revulsion to really help sell it.

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I certainly don't think less of someone forgetting cosmetic procedures. That would be weird and shitty. So why should the reverse implication get a pass? Hollywood has spent decades imposing wildly unrealistic beauty standards on women while simultaneously expecting them to pretend that maintaining those standards requires no effort, intervention, or assistance.

Women are criticized for aging, criticized for what they might be doing when it looks like they’re not aging, criticized for losing weight, criticized for gaining it, and criticized for criticizing the criticizers because, as the internet often responds in unison, “What did you expect? ” The least we can do—whichever end you’re on—is to stop suggesting that the tools some women choose to navigate those expectations are moral failings.

Pugh's larger point—that we should be gentler with one another and stop treating people's appearances as open invitations for public scrutiny—is one I wholeheartedly agree with. But that gentleness has to extend to the women who actually do get cosmetic procedures and take weight-loss medications, too.

It's never been cool to gleefully pick apart someone's suspected cosmetic work, but it's also pretty short-sighted to push back against that cruelty by subtly reinforcing the stigma attached to the very things people are accusing you of doing. Women are damned if they do and damned if they don't.

It would be nice if the high-profile women on the receiving end of said damning didn't pile on to the damning themselves.12 Best Early K-Beauty Black Friday Deals to Shop Before the RushThe Winter Nail Color Trends of 2026 Make Your Mani Look ExpensiveSettlements Reached in Key Lawsuits About Chemical Hair Straighteners' Link to Cancer Four women reached settlements in their complaints, alleging a connection between their chemical hair relaxers and their gynecologic cancer diagnoses.