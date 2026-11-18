The best part of GTA isn’t the hyperviolence or the driving. It’s the friends and family we explode along the way.

are a bit of a mystery to her. She pressed the circle button, and her in-game character swung a giant punch that caught my character right in the head.

Blood splattered. My mom cried out. My brother and I howled with laughter. She’d only been playing for a couple of hours, and she was already punching her kids.

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What a violent nightmare these games were.has been a part of my life since I was way too young to be playing it. My brother and I, aged 9 and 11-ish, discoveredat a cool cousin’s house. We’d sit there, enraptured, cackling like gremlins and passing the controller back and forth every time one of us got WASTED. I remember wondering if video games could ever get more realistic..

It also has a real chance of becoming perhaps the highest-grossing entertainment property of all time. People are very excited about this thing, so much so that there’s been hand-wringing about workplace productivity dropping because someare taking time off to play the game. has always been such a presence at very pivotal points in my life. It’s been much more than a flashy violence simulator. , the GTA games have long been vehicles for male power fantasies.

We got into them because you could run around and blow stuff up. Be chaotic. It was a good place to do that in, rather than, you know, the real world. We also weren’t always that friendly when we entered adulthood.

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Lots of siblings aren’t all that close, especially as adults. When you live far away for long enough, phone calls and occasional visits can only do so much. The distance can be hard to close.. The best conversations usually happen while doing something like chatting on a long drive, going on a walk, or hanging out at the beach.

You couldn’t really do that in theCovid unleashed upon the world, where you’d all sit there, talking one at a time, not quite making eye contact on the screen. , you’ve probably rage-quit after getting bombed by an adolescent fighter jet pilot dressed like the prison Joker for the eighth time. That’s fair. But my brother and I usually made the mostly unconscious decision not to fight back.

We’d just … hang out. Drive around. Watch the sunset. Spend hours in the in-game nightclubs, listening to real-life musicians play hour-long sets made specifically for the game.

We’d go to the stores and curate outfits that felt snazzy. Really, we are just playing dolls. GTA is a sandbox, after all, and it became the perfect space to mess around without worrying about any real stakes.

“We were brothers before, sure, but we weren’t like adult friends,” my brother told me when I asked him about. “This gave us a way to spend time together and really learn more about what each other’s personality really is. ” We’ve made friends with a group in Australia who shared our approach, just hanging out in this vast virtual world and having casual conversations with the people around us.

We’ve managed to convince our parents, who have never played games before, to join us. My mom—who once took our Nintendo 64 cartridge ofand smashed it with a hammer because she thought video games would make us violent—now runs around with us in, pummeling tailgaters’ cars with a baseball bat. Despite the distance, we can spend time together in something that feels close to a real-life hang, one where we accidentally get smacked with the bat sometimes too.

It’s been a blast, and all that time spent in this virtual world starts to bleed over into the real world. I’ve sought out real-life shows of artists on the soundtrack. Sometimes an outfit would feel snazzy enough that we’d later try to replicate it in real life.

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One of our in-game characters got killed by a mountain lion on the same night a deer in the front yard was eviscerated by a real-life cougar.does better than any other game series is spread out into the real world in surprising ways. You can see it in their marketing.

Rockstar has given exclusive game clips to shows like“When this moment reaches enough critical mass, I think we will see this whole new model for entertainment more broadly,” says Joost van Dreunen, a video game.

“It's a little bit more of an orchestrated effort between what we play and watch and listen to and attend and connect with and share things online. ”has excited many people for a long time. It stands to be the single greatest-selling entertainment product of all time. It’s why role-play servers are still running and populated 13 years afterLike its longtime player base, the game is also bound to be much more grown up.

The worlds of theseems keenly aware of how it is meeting the present, so much so that alt-right grifters are dedicated to calling itused to be a very much male-dominated audience,” van Dreunen says.

“It's very white in so many ways. It's a privileged lens on a lot of these social cultural issues. ”, all these die-hard gamers are about to start a long story where they spend half the time playing as Lucia, a Latina woman who is one of two main characters. has historically put a lens on everything else,” van Dreunen says.

“They’re pointing a mirror and critiquing the gamer audience itself. ” This feels like a particularly good time to be doing that. My brother and I, plus a billion other people, can’t wait to dive in. Lots of us will probably never be able to put it down.is a staff writer on the WIRED Gear desk, where he writes about connected hardware, sustainability, and the right to repair.

He graduated from San Francisco State University and still lives in the city. He is currently training to be a virtual reality DJ. ...