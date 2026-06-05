I went to my first Formula One in 20 years — everything had changed

It’s day one of the Miami Grand Prix — a full two days from the race itself — but the well-heeled and famous are lined up outside the track running around Dolphins stadium. The ti…

— a full two days from the race itself — but the well-heeled and famous are lined up outside the track running around Dolphins stadium.

The tickets to the Miami International Autodrome may have cost up to $6,000 each, but they had sold out weeks before. , of Real Housewife’s of New York fame, struggling with her pass into the track, it hit me how much things had changed for the sport. Maybe this is hard to believe, but I’d been reluctant to take up an offer from multinational lottery company Allywn to spend a day at the track.

I ended up going on to cover another two further races in 2002 and 2003. I’ve always appreciated cars and motorsport but the fans of F1 were still a completely foreign species to me; almost exclusively middle-aged men, most back then in Ferrari caps and flags. I remember finding it baffling that fans would dress head-to-toe in gear from a brand of car 99% could never afford.

The sport was the preserve of an obscure subculture of motorheads, who only emerged around the race weekend. The tickets were easily available, maybe because the sport was so inaccessible to those who didn’t closely follow it. When you arrived at the track, and despite supposed all-access press passes, you had a spot on a rickety makeshift grandstand with little actual close-up access to try and learn something about it.

From memory, I didn’t even stay until the end but instead skipped out to head back to the office and write my story from there. This was even before the team Red Bull arrived, and of course, before Netflix’s brilliant sports documentary show Drive to Survive propelled the sport into mainstream consciousness. Drive to Survive broadened Formula One from lap times and tire strategy, to rivalries, glamour and behind-the-scenes drama.

Now America hosts three races, celebrities flock to the paddock and even Cadillac launched its own Formula One team in 2026. Everyone wants to be part of F1 now, which is why Allwyn chose to sponsor Team McLaren and the F1, Louis Vuitton ads are plastered across the track, and celebrities are lined up outside the gates days before the race.

Rather than being stuck in the stands, there’s a walk through pit lane, and a stop at the garage of new Maclaren star, Oscar Piastri, where you can watch as the mechanics prepare the cars. Standing there watching the crew work, with celebrities, influencers and die-hard racing fans all sharing the same space, it became obvious why Formula One has exploded.





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