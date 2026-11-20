This jacket makes the simplest pieces in my closet feel special.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsis one of those investment pieces that can feel like a splurge at the time of purchase but more than makes up for the sticker shock with its cost per wear.

It requires very little maintenance, and if you treat it well, it only gets better with age. Not to mention, it goes with literally everything. It should feel as easy as throwing on a bathrobe when you're rushing out the door, yet make you look infinitely chicer, even if you haven't put an ounce of thought into your outfit. My go-to is an old black Burberry trench that has gotten so soft over the years.

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I love its collarless silhouette and midi length, which shows off the other elements of my outfit. I almost always tie the belt in the back so I can wear it open. I'm constantly looking forFall, for me, is always about leaning into preppy, collegiate touches. It must be that back-to-school feeling in the air.

This decade-old striped wool Dries Van Noten skirt is a go-to once summer ends, and I loved channeling my high school days with a double popped-collar polo combination. The leather trench added an edge where a classic khaki trench or cotton windbreaker could have easily worked. That’s the beauty of a long leather coat: Wear it with something you wouldn’t normally pair it with, and you’ve got yourself a great outfit.certainly go hand in hand.

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Yet dressing sexy in the chilly New England weather is always a challenge for me because, well, I get cold. I braved the elements inin a pop of color, and snakeskin pumps for a little extra edge. Naturally, the trench topped it all off, adding another layer of contrasting texture to an already texture-heavy look. It made everything feel like a trueand a lightweight polo, and loved the combination so much that I found myself reaching for it more often.

This time, I leaned into a few cozy, New England-inspired elements: a chunky wool turtleneck, boat shoes, and scrunchy cotton socks. The look took me from school drop-off to Pilates, coffee with a friend, my work desk, and finally the playground, all with ease. Normally, I would have reached for a puffer or something equally sporty to wear with sweats, but the contrast of the leather trench is exactly what makes this combination work—and keeps me coming back to it. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands