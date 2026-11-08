I Was Wrong: Joe Klanderman Should Be Baylor's Next Head Coach

When Baylor fired Dave Aranda, I argued that the Bears should hire an offensive-minded head coach instead of promoting interim coach Joe Klanderman. After seven

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman during warmups before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectinstead of promoting interim coach Joe Klanderman. After seven seasons under a defensive-minded coach, I believed the program needed a different approach, especially with quarterback DJ Lagway entering his final year of eligibility in 2027.42-31 Homecoming win over Iowa State on Saturday, improving the Bears to 6-3 and securing bowl eligibility.

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More importantly, he's revitalized an offense that showed little sign of life in the two games before he took over. Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway scores on a 54 yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect My biggest argument for hiring an offensive-minded coach was that Baylor couldn't afford to waste DJ Lagway's talent.

So far, Klanderman has put that concern to rest, with the Bears scoring 83 points in his first two games. After struggling with consistency earlier in the season, Lagway threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns against UCF before accounting for three more touchdowns against Iowa State, including one on the ground. He also rushed for a career-high 119 yards against the Cyclones, highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

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Under Klanderman, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has taken a more aggressive approach, incorporating more run-pass options and making better use of Lagway's mobility. Klanderman doesn't need to design the offense himself to get the most out of Lagway. If he can continue giving Spavital the freedom to succeed, hiring an offensive-minded head coach might not be as necessary as I originally believed.

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman during warmups before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While Baylor's offense struggled at times under Aranda, its defense had developed into one of the Big 12's best, particularly along the defensive line. Klanderman deserves considerable credit for that improvement. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Entering Saturday's game, Baylor ranked second nationally in sacks, third in tackles for loss and ninth in red-zone defense.

In Klanderman's first game as interim head coach, the Bears recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss while limiting UCF to just 66 rushing yards. The defense added three sacks and nine tackles for loss against Iowa State, bringing Baylor's season total to 37 sacks, the fourth-most in program history.

However, Baylor's defensive front showed rare vulnerability against Iowa State's dangerous rushing attack. Cyclones running back Aidan Flora ran for 182 yards on 26 carries, including a 40-yard touchdown. Hiring an offensive-minded coach from outside the program could mean losing Klanderman and disrupting a defense that has been among the nation's best in several categories. Keeping him would allow Baylor to build on that success while continuing to develop its offense.

The Bears entered Klanderman's debut on a two-game losing streak, including a 25-24 defeat at Kansas that ultimately cost Aranda his job. With just five days to prepare for UCF, Klanderman inherited a team whose bowl hopes were suddenly in jeopardy. Baylor responded with its most lopsided victory of the season, defeating UCF by 32 points.

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But the bigger test came Saturday against Iowa State, when the Bears fell behind 17-7 in the second quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points to take a 35-17 lead. The Bears overcame the double-digit deficit and secured their second consecutive win under Klanderman. Klanderman has emphasized giving players more ownership of the team while easing pressure on Lagway, Spavital and the offensive line.

He's also encouraged Spavital to coach with more freedom, an approach that appears to be helping Baylor's offense over the past two games. Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman runs onto the field before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Baylor's final three regular-season games against currently ranked opponents, along with a potential bowl appearance, could have a major impact on Klanderman's chances of earning the permanent job. If the Bears can remain competitive — and perhaps even pull off an upset — he could significantly strengthen his case.

While I originally believed Baylor needed an offensive-minded coach, Klanderman's first two games have convinced me that his defensive background shouldn't disqualify him, especially if he can continue getting this level of production from both sides of the ball. Baylor should explore its options, but if Klanderman keeps this momentum going, letting him walk could be yet another coaching decision the program comes to regret.

Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.