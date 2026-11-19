Like young people across the country, Kieran was desperate to be able to support himself but didn’t know where to go for help. The Independent is now raising money to help those like him

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change.. Languishing on a waiting list for council housing for two years, he had no choice but to share a tiny room with his young autistic nephew.

Living in a two-bedroom flat with his mother and eight-year-old nephew had taken a toll on his mental health and Kieran began taking medication out of fear he would have a seizure. He had been working towards a customer service apprenticeship but the ongoing stress and lack of sleep made it increasingly difficult for him to concentrate on his studies. Kieran’s situation is far from unique.

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He is one of hundreds of thousands of young people across the UK who are desperate for an opportunity, but feel like they have nowhere to turn. , a network of 21 youth homelessness hubs operating across the UK that help young people get their lives back on course. , which will be spent renovating three empty, dilapidated properties in Sheffield, Fife, and Basingstoke into safe and affordable housing for young people.

The campaign will give young people like Kieran a chance to help them into a positive stage of their lives by putting a roof over their heads, whilst breathing life into derelict buildings, reinvigorating and improving communities. It was in 2021 that Kieran finally found someone willing to help after he was put in touch with Roundabout, one of EveryYouth’s delivery partners, which provides affordable emergency accommodation, support and life skills to young people in South Yorkshire.

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With their support, Kieran was able to get a council house in Sheffield and secure disability benefits within a few months. As part of the move, he was suddenly faced with mounting responsibilities that he had never dealt with before. But Roundabout helped him sort out his finances and bills and taught him how to budget so he could live independently.

“Also, it was nice just having someone to talk to, someone there to give me advice, knowing that someone was there really helped my mental health,” he added. “I just felt like I could live my life now; I could go out and enjoy being young and just being free. ” Kieran added: “Roundabout was important to me, I finally found people to listen to me, and support me.

“I found it difficult to find support elsewhere. I’ve grown so much in confidence, and become independent. ” The Independent has set out to raise £200k and give young people a safe place to live Kieran is now living in council housing with his partner and they are expecting a baby girl in March. Had it not been for their support, he says he would likely still be searching for help from the room in his mother’s house.

“I think I probably would be living with my mum, and I probably acquired the skills that I've learned today. “I'm even more independent now,” he says. “I go on buses and trains. I'm gonna be a dad as well, so that's even more of an achievement.

I'm just more confident in myself; I pay my bills on time. ” He is looking for paid work, but is currently part of a disability group in Sheffield City Council, which advocates for better services for disabled people in the community. Kieran says people are unaware of the many barriers that young people with disabilities are up against, and how it prevents them from gaining independence.

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He feels there isn’t enough support to help young disabled people into their own housing, or learn the fundamental skills they need to manage their money and live on their own. The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief, said: “Every young person deserves a safe place to call home, yet too many are being forced to choose between a roof over their heads and a job. That is a choice no one should have to make.

“With the help of our readers and supporters, we can turn derelict properties into safe, affordable homes where young people can work, save and build a future. Nine in ten young people experiencing homelessness had traumatic childhoods – they have been let down once already, and we cannot let them down again. Everyone who helps will not only be creating homes, they’ll be changing lives.

” Nick Connolly, EveryYouth’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “EveryYouth helps homeless young people build lives they are proud of. Today, homeless young people must choose between supported housing, which is vital to help them navigate the early stages of adult life, and employment, which is the key that unlocks their future.

“Through the Project Nest appeal, The Independent and EveryYouth are changing the game. Homeless young people can now have a job, a home and reliable help to build their new lives. ”