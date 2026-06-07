I Was Deeply Attracted to My Partner Until They Started Exploring a New Part of Themselves. Now I’m Repulsed—and Freaking Out.

This is melting my brain.

I’m a pan woman, and I’ve been with my partner “Alex” for nearly five years. Alex has always been masc of center, but always very insistent on identity as a cis lesbian.

Recently Alex has been exploring gender, and coming to the conclusion that they might not be a woman, but a nonbinary or transmasc person . I want them to be happy and comfortable in themselves, but I’m also instinctively repulsed by them as a man. The more they explore that possibility of their identity, the more it turns me off.

This shouldn’t be a problem for me: I’ve dated men before. I’ve been attracted to men and had sex with men. But the more they explore this aspect of themself, the less sexually attracted I am. This is someone I love deeply, and who I’ve been attracted to for a long time.

How do I handle this? Attraction is mysterious and, at times, fickle. You may not be able to say definitively why you are attracted to a person; you just know that you are. Until, of course, you aren’t.

The words then may come no more easily. It is true that a partner’s newly disclosed gender identity can cause issues for one’s sense of their own sexuality , and though that isn’t the issue here, there is nonetheless a block. This is not a contradiction.

Just because you have been attracted to and have had sex with men in the past doesn’t mean you will be attracted tomen. Just because you were attracted to your partner in the past doesn’t mean you always will be. Things change. That’s life.

Something to be mindful of, since you do seem to care, is what friend-of-the-column Lucie Fielding refers to as “erotic privilege” in her book …A type of privilege afforded to certain kinds of bodies within a given culture. These bodies, in a Western European and American cultural idiom, are typically white, cis, able-bodied, thin, tall, and between the ages of 18 ̶ 35.

Bodies that do not conform to—or, literally, embody—one or more of these cultural ideals are erotically marginalized and deemed “unimaginable. ” These bodies are simultaneously erased and subjected to intense objectifying or fetishizing scrutiny; and they afforded neither desirability nor desire-ability. Trans bodies are often left out of this privilege. You have been with men before, but have you been withmen?

Is the repulsion here a matter of Alex not making erotic sense to you as a man, or are you more generally not into trans people? And if it’s the latter case, can you be sure that this isn’t transphobia that’s worth unpacking and challenging? You have internal work to do, but you should also realize that your ensuing conclusions may leave you no further along than you are now: You aren’t into Alex. And that’s OK.

Transitioning is a lot for relationships to bear and not all make it through. Though there’s not a ton of data, in aabout trans-cis couples one therapist estimated that two out of five of relationships survive a transition while another thought the figure was around half. Now you must figure out how to go forward. Is your partner’s gender identity and presentation something you believe you can get used to, or is it something you foresee turning you off indefinitely?

If it’s the former, let your feelings marinate. Even if Alex is experiencing relief from exploring this part of themself, it can still be a challenging time. Maybe you put sex on the back burner for now and support your partner through the transition.

Maybe you bring this up gently with the caveat that you’re going to need more support and suggest couples counseling or coaching . You may find support online via guides for partners of trans people , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns.

We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity. Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. I have an anal scratch or tear on the outer part of my anus.

I believe it’s from shaving. You can see the cuts easily when I hold a mirror down at the angle, so it’s not caused by anal fissure or in the canal. The scratch seems to heal in layers, but daily number twos stretch the skin and peel the thin, healed layers, and the process of applying creams and lidocaine starts all over again. I’ve talked to my gyno and PCP.

But all they’ve said is keep it clean, continue to not scratch it, treat it with lidocaine for numbing pain/itch, and use diaper rash or ointment. I even use hemorrhoidal relief wipes in addition to toilet paper. It’s been months now, nearing a year and I’m still dealing with it. It’s not so bad when it’s moisturized with ointment but when it dries it’s irritating.

I’m tired of spot treating my cotton panties because of the ointment and cream stains. Any alternatives to heal completely/faster? Or advice? The care for this is equal to my second-degree steam burns for tediousness..

Given your symptoms, he urges you to see an anal specialist, because what you are experiencing “probably needs a surgical intervention. ” He explained, “The longer it goes, the reality is, there’s probably something else that’s going on. ”Though you think the issue is skin deep, the reality may be more complicated.

“Some people think that it’s a scratch and just a little thing, but it’s actually connected internally, and it’s never going to go away,” said Goldstein. In a case like this, you could be experiencing a fistula, a small passageway that can develop from your anal gland to the outside of your anus. In the meantime, Goldstein recommends discontinuing the lidocaine and the wipes, both of which he says can interfere with healing with the latter possibly altering the biome.

If you want to continue moisturizing, he recommends a cream moisturizer as ointments “don’t allow the area to breathe. ” The diaper rash cream should be OK to keep using, but “the key is to aerate that area. ” He recommends showering at night, drying thoroughly, and sleeping naked.

“Let it breathe, let things aerate, let it heal,” is Goldstein’s short-term guidance. Readers often have great suggestions for our letter writers, occasionally disagree with a point our How to Do It writers make, or simply want to provide some additional advice. Each month, Jessica and Rich will be replying to some of these comments and suggestions from readers, which will be featured on the site forI’m a cis woman interested in trying to peg my husband.

I find the idea of being the one doing the penetration really interesting and I’m curious. My husband is generally open to trying this, though he has stated he doesn’t have an innate desire to be penetrated. I feel like I’m starting from scratch so I’m not even sure what the right questions are to be asking. My most top-of-mind ones are practical—any recommendations for a strap-on to purchase?

—but also I want to make sure I don’t accidentally hurt my husband in any way. What are things I can do to make it a good experience for him?

I’ve explored him a bit with my fingers but it seems like it might be challenging to be as responsive with a toy as I am with my hands.be a good bottom to be a good top and alienate the total tops out there but something like that isn’t far from the truth. For the psychological component of the experience, think about what turns you on when you bottom—how you like to be treated, talked to, penetrated.

The prostate of it all ensures that there will be differences between your bottoming experience and your husband’s, but you can think about times when you’ve had your G-spot stimulated for the sake of empathizing. Going into the experience with the intention of a mental connection can go a long way to helping you both enjoy yourselves. I wouldn’t jump into a harness, first thing, if I were you. Fingers are a good primer but so are smaller dildos.

You might want to start with a. Using these manually will give you more control to go slower, which he may need as he gets used to being penetrated. He may want you to just hold them still in place—let him dictate the pace and intensity. Definitely use lube .

You’ll probably have the most success in giving him pleasure via this outlet if he’s already turned on—foreplay, watching porn together, oral/manual on him could turn buttplay into a great enhancement. Keep in mind that initial pain often gives way to pleasure, and encourage him to talk through his sensory experience. When it’s too much, it’s too much and if he asks you to pull out, do it.

There are so many different strap-on harnesses that you should really look around to see what you prefer in terms of fit and aesthetics. Trusted retailer Babeland has an entire section in their online store for. If you like the look, start there. It’s probably a good idea to have your husband pick out the dildo, especially if you’re choosing the harness.

It’s only fair and, after all, he’s the one who’s being penetrated. A dildo with an upward curve could hit his prostate nicely, if you want to make a gentle suggestion. My husband and I are a mid-40s heterosexual couple. Over the past couple of years, I have stopped drinking except for the occasional glass of wine, due to medication used to manage a minor health condition.

Over those same couple of years, my husband has worked his way up to drinking a bottle of wine each night. He is as interested as ever in having sex with me, but I find myself completely turned off by his breath , to the point where I do not want to have sex with him. Kissing and hygiene are important to me.





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