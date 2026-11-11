I was an Emirates flight attendant. From luxury hotels to strict beauty rules, here were the best and worst parts of the job.

With all its perks, like free travel and rent, being an Emirates flight attendant was more mentally and physically exhausting than I'd thought.

I was an Emirates flight attendant. I traveled all over the world but I spent a lot of time tired and sick. Amal CherniThe constant time zone changes and beauty expectations made the job mentally and physically tough.

IThe glamorous lifestyle everyone sees on Instagram — shopping in Milan, matcha in Japan, and safaris in Africa — is real. I loved seeing the world, and Emirates paid for my housing in Dubai. During my years in the skies, I spent much of my time off jet-lagged or sick, and I had to adhere toWith all its perks, being anHere were the best and worst parts of my job.

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While I had to be at the plane at a certain time, I usually had to wake up three hours earlier just to get ready. Before each flight, after I passed through immigration in Dubai, I'd get a uniform check. If it wasn't perfectly ironed, they sent me to iron it. If a hair escaped my bun, I had to redo it.

They also looked at nail polish, which had to be a specific color. A few years ago, Emirates built a beauty hub at the headquarters to help spruce up theWhen I visited the beauty hub, a French makeup specialist showed me which hairstyle suited my hair type and told me I didn't need eyeliner. Most layovers were 24 hours, but sometimes we got 56, depending on the route.

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In New York, I stayed in Times Square, and in Budapest the hotel overlooked the Danube River. At these hotels, there was a lounge specifically forBut that doesn't mean I was skipping through Manhattan with clear skin and bagless eyes. I often worked long-haul flights from Dubai to the US or Australia, so many of these layovers came after working a 16-hour flight, landing in an opposite time zone.

I had to force myself to stay awake for sightseeing or sleep the whole layover. In some layovers, the only thing I saw was the hotel room: I once entered a Miami hotel at 9 am, wanting only to sleep and completely skipping the day I'd planned at Miami Beach.

Overnight turnarounds were especially hard: sometimes I left home at 10 p.m. and returned at 2 p.m. the next day, serving hundreds of passengers in line with Emirates' high customer service expectations. constantly while simultaneously being sharp for my flights was a constant battle. Melatonin didn't help, but reducing caffeine and trying to sleep in line with my biological clock, at least on my days off, helped a bit.

I lived in accommodation designated for Emirates crew; the whole neighborhood was crew-only. Some of these accommodations are in Dubai's most expensive areas, such as Business Bay.can be expensive: a adecent one-bedroom apartment could cost 5,000 AED to 9,000 AED a month , depending on whether you were inside or outside the city center. The pool at the crew accommodations.

Amal Cherni Emirates also offers a housing allowance for living elsewhere, but I wasn't eligible because I wasn't married, didn't have family in Dubai, and didn't own a house. When flying for Emirates, I received aof about 5,000 AED, plus flying hours paid at around 60 AED per hour. That translates to roughly 10,000 AED or more a month .

I also had a meal allowance for layovers, and we got a bonus at the end of each year, which was up to 20 weeks of base salary. We had to be in good standing with the company to receive it. Two years ago, I got a bonus of 22,000 AED .

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While I wanted to spend that money on a holiday with my family, who were back in Tunisia, it was hard to plan because I had little control over vacation time. When the leave window opened, we submitted our preferred dates for approval. The company could grant that period or assign a different one, but it didn't always fall within my preferred period. That means I missed a lot of holidays and other special occasions with my family.

Still, I got a good amount of time off.hot spots across DubaiI often had at most three days off before having to work again, and spent those days mostly sleeping to recover from jet lag. I didn't have the energy to go to the free gyms, but I had to force myself to go because staying fit was expected of Emirates flight attendants.

Still, Emirates' staff-benefit programs gave me discounted access to restaurants and complimentary entry to certain pools and gyms. I used to spend time sunbathing at places like FIVE Palm Jumeirah, a five-star party resort, or bowling at Brass Monkey, a popular adults-only dining and social venue. Because I lived much of my life in a metal tube around hundreds of different people a day, I was constantly getting sick.

I got barotrauma several times — a common illness among flight attendants due to the constant changing cabin air pressure when working. When it was severe, I couldn't fly. Severe barotrauma sometimes took more than a month to heal. Sleepless nights and constant health problems were some of the reasons that made me quit Emirates.

But I must admit thatI got to see amazing places like Barcelona. Amal Cherni Without it, I wouldn't have had the chance to climb the Great Wall of China or spend time in New Zealand. The free perks and luxury hotels were appealing, but I couldn't handle the cabin crew lifestyle for the long run.