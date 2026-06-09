I Want Your Sex Teaser Trailer and Poster Released; Film to Compete with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The erotic comedy thriller I Want Your Sex, starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, is set for a July 2026 release. The film, which premiered at Sundance to positive reviews, follows a young man who becomes the sexual muse of a provocative artist, leading to a dangerous journey involving obsession and murder. The teaser trailer and poster have been unveiled, showcasing the film's bold visual style.

The erotic comedy thriller I Want Your Sex is set to hit theaters later in July 2026, going head-to-head with the massive blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The R-rated film has generated significant buzz since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2026, where it earned positive reviews and an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The official synopsis reads: When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse.

But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder. This provocative premise sets the stage for a wild ride through the darker side of desire and ambition, blending humor, suspense, and explicit content in a way that only director Gregg Araki can deliver.

The teaser trailer, which dropped alongside the announcement, offers only fleeting glimpses of the film's twisted narrative. Quick cuts show intense interactions between the lead characters, hinting at both steamy encounters and shocking violence. One particularly striking shot reveals a seemingly dead body floating in a swimming pool, teasing one of the film's central mysteries.

The accompanying poster is equally bold, featuring Olivia Wilde in a latex suit straddling Hoffman's character while holding a sex toy, emphasizing the film's unapologetically erotic tone. Early reactions from Sundance praised the film's audacity and the chemistry between Wilde and Hoffman, with critics noting that Araki has crafted a visually stunning and psychologically complex thriller that pushes boundaries. The film currently holds a strong critical score, positioning it as one of the most anticipated indie releases of the summer.

Beyond the lead duo, I Want Your Sex boasts an eclectic ensemble cast including pop star Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, and Daveed Diggs. The film is directed by Gregg Araki, known for his work on television series such as American Gigolo, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, and Monsters, as well as his distinctive filmography including The Doom Generation and Kaboom.

Araki co-wrote the screenplay with Karley Sciortino, and the production team includes Seth Caplan, Michael Heimler, and Teddy Schwarzman as producers, with executive producers Courtney Cunniff, John Friedberg, Andrew Golov, and Joanne Roberts Wiles. With its mix of established stars and fresh faces, combined with Araki's signature style, I Want Your Sex is shaping up to be a daring entry in the erotic thriller genre that will likely spark conversations about power dynamics, sexuality, and the price of obsession





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