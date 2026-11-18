Gregg Araki's erotic thriller I Want Your Sex drops December 4, 2026. Stars Cooper Hoffman and Karley Sciortino discuss the satirical narrative and exclusive streaming launch.

Gregg Araki is set to release a new erotic comedy thriller titled I Want Your Sex this December. The film will be available exclusively on HBO Max starting December 4, 2026. It will also debut on HBO linear television a day later on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Cooper Hoffman headlines the project as Elliot, a directionless recent college graduate living in Los Angeles. The forty-two-year-old actor has appeared in notable projects including Don't Worry Darling, The Invite, House, Tron: Legacy, The Change-Up, and Booksmart.

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Erotic Thriller Plot Details

Karley Sciortino wrote the movie narrative which follows Elliot after he lands a job with a renowned artist. The synopsis states that Elliot is a kind-hearted but unmotivated twentysomething who gets entangled in a charged relationship. As his boundaries and desires are questioned, the stakes heighten in this mix of satire, romantic comedy, mystery, and murder.

The film explores shifting power dynamics and personal boundaries through its central characters. The story promises to blend genre elements while maintaining a sharp satirical edge. This unique combination sets the stage for a complex viewing experience that challenges conventional romantic comedy tropes.

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Production Team and Cast

Director Gregg Araki is producing the movie alongside Seth Caplan and Courtney Cunniff. Other producers involved include Michael Heimler and Teddy Schwarzman. Karley Sciortino also serves as a producer on the project she originally wrote.

John Friedberg, Andrew Golov, and Joanne Roberts Wiles are contributing as executive producers. The ensemble cast brings together experienced talent to navigate the film's sensitive subject matter. Their collaboration aims to deliver a polished final product that meets audience expectations.

Streaming and TV Launch Strategy

The exclusive HBO Max release on December 4, 2026, marks the primary launch window. This strategy ensures digital viewers get access before the traditional television broadcast. The linear HBO airing on December 5, 2026, expands the potential audience reach.

This two-step release model highlights the growing hybrid distribution landscape in modern cinema. Studios are increasingly testing how exclusive digital windows impact overall engagement. The timing coincides with the end-of-year awards season buildup for genre films.

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Audience Expectations and Genre Impact

Viewers anticipate a provocative narrative that pushes the boundaries of standard thriller storytelling. The blend of murder mystery with romantic comedy elements creates a unique tonal balance. Critics and fans alike are watching to see how the satirical elements land.

The film arrives as audiences seek fresh content that diverges from traditional superhero franchises. Its R-rating allows for mature themes that resonate with adult demographics. The release date positions it well against other major holiday season entertainment options.