‘I want to sleep in my bed.’ But for many travelers Friday night, it was an airport floor

Thousands of travelers remain stranded on Saturday as airports throughout Southern California and elsewhere see busy terminals, widespread delays and flight cancellations.

Trinity AudioNichole Beatty was on her way home to the Washington, D.C. area at LAX when she learned about the nationwide air travel ground stop.

Southwest employees rebooked her at the gate – she scored the very last seat on a flight Saturday morning. But once she learned that the ground stop was lifted later on Friday, she got back in a long line for the help desk, hoping to find a flight home even sooner. Thousands of travelers know the feeling. Especially those who spent Friday night sleeping on an airport floor.

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Travelers across the U.S. remain stranded Saturday as airports throughout Southern California expect to see busy terminals, widespread delays and flight cancellations. Friday’s massive shutdown left planes out of position and crews out of sequence, and has led to a second day of chaos, uncertainty and frustration. John Wayne Airport officials extended its nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight to help get more planes into the air, according to Orange County Board Vice Chair Katrina Foley.

“Due to the emergency grounding today, they’re going to extend the curfew,” Foley said. “People are stuck at the airport and other people want to come home so we need to accommodate the situation. This was all unexpected. ” It looked like a typical busy Saturday morning at Ontario International Airport, with Terminal 4 decked out in blue and white holiday decorations.

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But inside, the travelers were more harried than normal. Mark Araujo-Levinson was on his scheduled flight from Ontario to Sacramento on Saturday but wasn’t sure it was worth it. He’s going to Sacramento to attend the Wretched Rites heavy metal festival. But the band he most wanted to see, Imprecation, now can’t make it.

“This group I wanted to see has never cancelled in their history, but they have now,” Araujo-Levinson said. And they’re not the only ones who can’t: A friend from Denver he was supposed to meet at the festival also can’t make it to Sacramento. But, he added, he doesn’t have refundable tickets: “I wasn’t smart enough” to get them, he said.

“Those of you going on to Sacramento, it’s been delayed,” a Southwest Airlines gate agent said over the public address system. “The system is definitely impacted. ” FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, reported more than 9,500 flight delays and about 5,300 cancellations nationwide by Friday evening. At LAX, more than 600 flights were delayed and 293 were canceled within a 24-hour period, according to FlightAware.

Tracey Lesch from Redlands was supposed to fly from Ontario to Denver on Friday afternoon to spend a long girls’ weekend with her daughter who lives there. Friday’s ground stop order from the FAA came shortly before her scheduled 1:10 p.m. flight. When the order was lifted, she stood in lines for hours trying to get a rescheduled flight before finally being assigned to one at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

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The outage occurred one day after the FAA announced an expansion of an artificial intelligence-based flight-management system known as SMART, or Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The system, initially used in the Washington, D.C. , area, was being expanded to all 22 air traffic control centers to reduce delays, cut fuel consumption and improve the travel experience, according to the FAA. It was not immediately clear whether the SMART expansion was connected to Friday’s communications problem.

Mullin said an investigation would determine whether the system played any role. Air Space Intelligence, the company that developed and operates the SMART system, said in a post on X that the ground stop was not connected to its technology.