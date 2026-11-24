The mailboxes allowed for customers to drop off stamped mail and drive away, post office points to the issues of vandalism and theft

For some customers at a Sugar Land post office, something as simple as dropping off a birthday card has become a frustrating chore. Janet Farren says she wants a familiar convenience restored outside the post office in the 200 block of Matlage Way: the double federal collection mailbox that once allowed customers to drive up and drop off their mail without leaving their vehicles.

But she says those mailboxes have been gone for approximately two years, “I want to drive up and put my mail in,” Farren told 2 Helps You.

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“Now I have to walk in with a single birthday card, and I watch elderly people struggle with that. ” Farren reached out to us about the missing mailboxes, explaining that the issue is about more than convenience. She worries about elderly customers who may have difficulty getting out of their vehicles and walking inside just to mail something. Farren says she also has contacted the office of U.S. Representative Troy Nehls for help getting the mailboxes restored.

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According to information Farren received from Nehls’ office, the local post office is waiting for authorization from postal headquarters before the mailboxes can be replaced. However, no timeline is being provided by the local office. Postal employees told 2 Helps You the collection boxes were removed after repeated vandalism and incidents of mail theft. They also indicated that the Sugar Land location is not the only post office in the area experiencing similar problems.

Postal employees did confirm to 2 Helps You that there are plans to replace the missing collection boxes, but no timeline was provided. For Farren and other customers, the wait only continues. 2 Helps You will continue following up on the issue and seeking answers as to when the collection boxes will be restored. As always, 2 Helps You should never be your first call, but we don’t mind being your last.