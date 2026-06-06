'I Walked Away And Didn't Call 911': People Are Boldly Spilling Their Deepest, Darkest Secrets

'I stole $8K cash, four bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, and the Nintendo Switch from my ex the night he went to jail...'

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. We all have secrets we're not willing to tell anyone in real life — but would you spill yours to strangers on the internet?

Recently, redditorasked,"What is a secret you will take to your grave, but are willing to share with anonymous strangers on Reddit?

""I did a DNA test with Ancestry and found out my grandad wasn't my mother's biological father. I'm apparently 1/4 Ashkenazi Jew, which is news to someone who'd been convinced I was 4/4 Anglo-Saxon. My grandmother went to Denmark to be a nanny for a year or so in 1946, and my mother was born in late 1947.

I knew she was a few months old when her parents got married, which was unusual for that time, but I hadn't considered that it was because they possibly didn't even know each other at the time my mother was born. I'm pretty certain my mother has no idea, and I can't ask her.

If she does know, she obviously doesn't want me to know, and if she doesn't, I don't want to be the one to break it to her. I can't tell or ask any of my family members for the same reason. There is one person still living who I think would most likely know, but I can't do it.

""My grandad was an incredible man. He must have known my mother wasn't his child, but when he was widowed aged 35 he raised her alone and never looked at another woman. He fought in WWII but refused to speak about it beyond which countries he went to. He worked hard, and everything he did was for his family.

He died in 2013, aged 92.

" "My brother got caught with a bunch of drugs and was looking at doing hard time . I was 20 at the time and going to university, which he hated the idea of . This was in 2002. Rather than accept he messed up, he instead wanted to keep running his business, which meant he wanted me to drop out of university and run it for him.

I kept refusing, and he got increasingly violent. Many beatings eventually left me with a fractured skull. One afternoon, he barged his way into my house, threw me down on the ground, held a gun to my head, and told me that if I didn't do this, he was going to kill me. I pissed myself , as I was sure that this was it for me.

After he left, I packed my stuff and fled. Three months later, he shot himself.

" "That chain of events caused a lot of friction between my mother and me. I've never told her the circumstances of my leaving, as I don't think she could handle it. She knew he wasn't an angel, but I don't think she quite understood how far gone he was. It took me a long time to reconcile the loving brother I grew up with when I was younger and who he eventually turned into.

To my mind, my brother died long before he ever shot himself. I didn't finish my degree and had regretted it for a long time. It had been a real limiting factor in my career, as I would continually see fools promoted ahead of me because they had that piece of paper, and I didn't. I finally graduated last year and am pursuing my master's now .

I graduated top of my class in both majors I pursued and am now at a top university. I don't think about him that much anymore. I don't hate him, and I don't think I love him anymore. He was just that one person who ended up fucking me over, and he's gone now.

" "I stole $8K cash, four bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, and the Nintendo Switch from my ex the night he went to jail for beating the shit outta me. Zero regrets.

" "I sat with my dad the morning he died. I told my family it was peaceful, and it mostly was, but he had a disturbing episode where he cried out about the pain he was in. I will never tell my family about that.

" "When my daughter's rabbit was suffering from a stomach issue, he was dying, and I could see it coming. I made my daughter leave the room, and I held him as he made the worst sounds and then ultimately passed in my arms. I told my daughter he went peacefully and never spoke of it again. A few days later, something in the fridge broke, and it made sounds just like he did.

I fucking lost it, and nobody knows why.

" "When my dad passed away very unexpectedly, I noticed he was always very specific about a laptop and these two external hard drives, and I figured I might need to look into that to see if there was anything important on there. Keep in mind, I didn't know the password, so I took it to a guy and paid him to hack into it for me.

What I found was not only on the computer, but the two external hard drives also had THOUSANDS of files of gay porn and categories that were so specific, for example, 'sucking dick outside,' 'jacking off,' and also just even pictures of men in their underwear categorized by race. I always suspected him to be gay or bisexual, but he was very adamant that he wasn't gay.

Let's just say after I saw all that, I had to take a long, quiet cigarette break.

" "That I messed up my back trying to get my dad's wheelchair unstuck from the mud two years ago. He already felt bad enough getting it stuck and forcing us to be in the rain trying to get him free, no need to add the fact that my back is now permanently messed up because of it. He died never knowing this... It was a whole ordeal.

He got his manual wheelchair stuck trying to get from the car to the covered deck approximately 20 feet away where his motorized chair was waiting to take him the rest of the way into the house. While we were out that day, a summer thunderstorm came up, and we ended up with two inches of mud in the gravel driveway by the time we got home. He became stuck in the mud, and we spent 30 minutes trying to get him unstuck before we had to call the local rescue squad for help, as he was unable to walk more than a few steps at the time.

""I couldn't help any longer, and my partner was even less equipped to help than I was. Despite trying tolift with my legs while another person was trying to wedge a piece of carpet under one wheel at a time to get him unstuck, it really doesn't matter when everything suddenly shifts, and you're unexpectedly holding ontothat weight by yourself to keep him from sliding sideways down a short incline, and your back says 'Nope.

I'm out.

' I'm doing okay, waiting on surgery, and have become a master at saying, 'I'm done. I'm going to go lie down now,' when my back says I've been on my feet long enough for one day.

" "I had an eating disorder for several years. No matter what I did, I couldn't kick it, and I had kinda gotten to the point that I just accepted that I was probably going to have it until I died. This was until I got diagnosed with a brain tumor and had a successful brain surgery. The second I woke up from surgery, it was like the impulse to purge was just completely gone.

The voice in the back of my head constantly telling me to throw up every single thing I ate just never came back. I just know that the brain tumor must have caused the eating disorder, but I'm way too unwilling to confess that I had it in the first place to ever actually ask about it.

" "When I was 17 or 18, I was driving in my neighborhood late one night when a cat ran out in front of my car, and I hit him. I immediately got out of my car and checked. He was dead. I was devastated.

This was in a very rural neighborhood, and houses were spaced out, plus the cat had no collar, so I had no idea who to inform. What I ended up doing was moving him out of the road onto the grass, driving back home, grabbing a rose from a flower vase, and driving back to the cat's body, and I held a funeral for him. In hindsight, I really should have called animal control or something.

I guess it just never crossed my mind at the time. But I felt awful and wanted to honor the little guy the best I could, and that's what I came up with. I still think about it today, and I get really tense when I see an animal anywhere near a road.

" "As a kid, I would steal money for school snacks from my mom's purse. As an adult, I will occasionally slip a $10 bill into her purse as repayment.

" "I woke up one morning to my mom crying in my brother's bed next to me and apologizing to him. I pretended to stay asleep as she confessed to him that he may not be my dad's son and is likely the son of a man that he looks more like. They cried and promised each other to keep it between them, as my brother didn't want to find out with a DNA test.

He said that my father will always be his dad anyway. They don't know I heard the entire conversation to this day, nor does my dad have any idea.

""As years have gone by, it's been easier to stomach and just let it be what it is, even being this huge secret. My brother and I grew up in a broken home with young parents who didn't know who they were or what they wanted long-term when we showed up. We were, in a lot of ways, along for the ride.

For context, they were divorced when I was born, and the secret came along when I was 10 to 11, and my brother was 12 to 13. I've admittedly been a horrible brother and son for wanting to out this secret in anger at times in our lives during family spats/drama, but I've held it in and will die with it now that it's so far in the past.

The most important part of it has always been that love is there between us all, even if it was complicated, and we each turned out to be different people walking very different paths. I consider myself lucky in this respect.

" "My mom died when I was 17. Everyone else in the family thought it would be too hard to be there when she was taken off life support, but she was an amazing mother, and I felt I owed it to her to be there.

My dad and my two brothers know I was there and turned off the machines keeping her alive, but I never told them that, despite being brain dead, her body fought desperately to stay alive, and she thrashed and gasped for the last few minutes of her life. They think she just slipped away peacefully, and I think I'll keep it that way.

" "Last year, I found my dad comatose in his home. He was still breathing, but unresponsive. I didn't know at the time that he was already gone, even though he was technically alive. I called 911 and immediately went to administer CPR — I've been certified for over two decades.

I fucking forgot how to do it, and then"I pulled a woman out of a burning car wreck in 2017. She had swerved to avoid a motorcyclist. I never told anyone she wasn't wearing her seat belt when I hopped into the inferno that was her car to pull her out. People on Facebook were saying she was texting and deserved what she got .

She didn't make it.

" "I copied a girl's Scantron for a national test when I was about 13, and someone contacted me about a scholarship. I said no because I felt guilty, but I never told my parents. I wish I had taken the scholarship because my education took me 25 years to pay off.

" "My brother joined the armed forces at 18 after finding out his girlfriend was pregnant. They had two more kids. The firstborn got cancer and died at 6 years old. His wife died before her 50th birthday.

He still mourns both deeply. The baby wasn't his.

" "Before I met my wife, she had a yorkie. I had two 65-70lb dogs. I hated little dogs. Hated them.

Could not stand them at all. This little guy grew on me. He wasn't really yappy. He would snuggle with me all the time for my body heat, and he just refused to let me not like him.

He unfortunately was killed by another dog , and it was a genuinely gut-wrenching loss. It took me a long time to get over the dog, and I still miss him. The morning he died, I woke up, and he was snuggled in behind my legs.

When I left for work, I wrapped him up in the blankets that I was just using and kissed him on his little head and told him he was a good boy.

""That random moment gave me a ridiculous amount of peace in the moments where it was very tough to deal with the grief of losing him. I can't ever tell my wife that I had that moment as my last with him, because she openly talks about how sad she is that she can't remember the last moment she had with him.

" "I did an X-ray on a geriatric patient who was pretty unhappy and had a horrific cough. She was in really bad shape. As I was setting up, she told me it was her birthday yesterday and that no one had come to see her. She told me that she just wanted someone to come take care of everything for her.

I told her that I was really proud of her for making it this far, and that I hoped to make it as far as she did. Eventually, she started dozing off as I did my exam, so I tried to be as quiet as I could while putting everything away and getting her back in order.

Her blankets had pooled around her waist, so I tried to cover up so that she wouldn't wake up cold, but I accidentally woke her up. I apologized and asked if I had hurt her painful shoulder. She just looked at me, really looked at me, and said no, she had just never really had someone to cover her up like that. I told her to go back to sleep.

She did.

" "I dimmed her lights and moved on. I found out the next day that she didn't live through the night. I can't tell anyone because that's super fucking sad.

" "When my dad was in the hospice center, I was helping him clean up in the bathroom. He asked me to quickly grab him a chair because he was declining FAST. I got him in the chair, but he was stuck between two doors. It's hard to explain the door situation; they both went inwards towards each other.

At that moment, his health declined instantly. I was by myself; my husband was on his way to visit. I could not, for the life of me, get my father unstuck between the doors. He desperately wanted to lie down, and I was struggling.

Some nurses ran to help, and they got him to the bed. At the time, I didn't know that would be the last time I'd ever speak to him while he was conscious. I tried to explain the situation to my husband while sobbing once he arrived. I've never mentioned the incident to anyone besides my husband.

I don't want anyone to ever envision that of my father. He was heavily medicated and asleep from that point forward. He passed a week later.

" "My mom chose me to execute her estate when she passed. The day she changed her final will, she told me that she chose me because she couldn't trust any of the others to handle it. I told my sisters that she probably chose me because she wanted them to handle her business when she was gone so they didn't get their feelings hurt. They're just incredibly irresponsible.

I'm 29. I resent them all because they are such shitty people that I was forced to take the burden on. Pro tip: Don't ever be the most responsible child.

" "I was pregnant and miscarried in my early 20s. It worked out. I did NOT need to be connected to that man for the rest of my life.

" "I still check in on my ex on social media periodically. Not because I'm not over him, but because I still worry about him sometimes, and it feels good to see him enjoying life and being okay.

" "My brother was, at the time, 13 years into a meth addiction, and he overdosed. It was the fifth time my 14-year-old self witnessed this. I walked away and didn't call 911 that time. I was over it.

My aunt came over while I was outside playing and saved his life. To this day, never told a soul.

""He’s actually six years sober now with a wife and kid, and we are rebuilding. Love him at arm's length. ❣️" "I've still never forgiven myself for the night my grandpa died. I was VERY upset that day because I was busy talking for eight hours to a lady my ex was working for.

I missed my walk, and then my partner made other plans. I purposely went into my house fast to avoid my grandpa when I saw him walking past because he was the one person I never ever wanted to be angry with. Later that night, I went out with friends out of town, had just a really awesome night, got drunk, and went to the strip club.

It was just super fun after a shitty day. I got a 'come home' text as a friend was driving us home, and I knew exactly what had happened.

" "They saved his body on the floor in case my brother and I wanted to say goodbye. My brother didn't come, but I did , and I just lay there crying, holding him for what felt like forever in front of everyone. A few months later, I ended up working at that very same strip club.

It's been seven years, and I've since moved clubs, but sometimes, I wonder if all of this has been me repeating that night with a different outcome. I think about it a lot, and about how guilty I feel for missing our last walk and having a good night. Anyways, I've never told anyone that story.

I get asked why I strip a lot, and I just say, 'Because I want to,' but really, I think it's got a lot to do with that being the last place I was. IDK.

" "A couple of bullies talked me into showing them where my best friend's mom was growing her weed so they could steal it. I was 13 years old at the time. I still feel bad about it.

" "My grandma wouldn't share her recipes with anyone except for one cousin who got a recipe out of her by making her cook something, and then stopping her and measuring everything. I tried to do the technique my cousin did, but every time I went over to cook with her , my grandma would then suddenly order takeout and cancel our plans of teaching me a recipe.

Anyway, she died, and I took her recipe book.

" "As an adult, I stole money from my mom when my parents were out of town. I had a key to their house, and she kept several $100 bills she had gotten as gifts in her closet. I didn't take them all, just one. I really needed the money.

" "When I was a kid, I had a friend who was a horse girl, and there were some Shetland ponies in a field where we grew up. Anyway, she said they were neglected and said we needed to look after them. We trimmed their fringes.

All was going well until, the next day, there was uproar in the village that the ponies had been abused, and someone had cut all their hair off. I WAS MORTIFIED. Safe to say I didn't go to see them ever again.

" "I don't use sleep focus on my phone because, one of the first times I did, it caused me to miss a call around 1 a.m. that my mom was 'transitioning' in the hospice, and she died alone. " "My brother drunkenly told me 30 years ago he had a secret child. The girl has a unique name. I check her socials once in a while.

" "In the grand scheme of things, this probably isn't a huge deal, but it really eats at me still 15 years later. I worked at a private resort that had a very rich history, which was a hallmark of the facility. For many years, there were three surviving old guys who had been there at the beginning and helped build the place into what it had become.

They each dedicated their lives to creating a truly magical place that was adored by many. They were all celebrities to the guests and staff, and it was well deserved. They were each very old when I worked there. All over 85.

Well, within the first two years of my being there, two of them passed away. That year, after his buddies passed, the last guy gave a historical presentation to a large room of guests and staff. It was my job to get it on video for preservation.

" "I did, and he gave an amazing talk accounting his life, the place he'd help build, and all the people who helped make it possible. It was incredible. Not long after that, he sadly passed away. And not long after that, I was working fast to get another task done, and I carelessly deleted the video of his last talk.

His family, who attended the speech, asked me to share the footage with them. I lied and told them the SD card was corrupted.

" "My father chose to stop dialysis. He knew that gave him literal weeks left. We had so many conversations over those two weeks. The day before he died, he told me his only regret was what he turned my mother into.

She was a timid, sweet girl when they met and married young . He loved her unconditionally and taught her how to stand up for herself, but didn't teach her temperance — she's now an overbearing, opinionated conversation hog who is easily offended and drove all their friends away. The absolute picture of a boomer. His proudest achievement is that my sister and I didn't turn out like her.

I love my mother. She currently lives with me. I can never tell anyone in the family what he said.

" "I am responsible for ending a 10+ year marriage. It was obvious that the wife felt trapped. She wasn't happy but wouldn't divorce him unless she had a reason she could give to her family. So, I used some less-than-ethical means to collect evidence of his beatings and had it delivered to the police.

She divorced him a year after he was sentenced. She's so much happier now, living free and independent of his manipulation. She has no idea I was involved.

" "When I started managing, I just went with what felt right, and it worked extraordinarily well. My employees love me and do good work because they want to make me happy . A few years in, I realized that the theoretical basis for my management style was abook on dogs that I'd read as a teenager.

It wasn't a bad thing; the basic idea was that praise and rewards are good, while punishment tends to provoke anxiety without improving behavior. These match modern management beliefs precisely. But goddamn, I cannot tell anyone that.

" "When I was 16, my friend's mom, who was absolutely the best mom, decided to take the responsibility upon herself and give me the sex talk . She proceeded to tell me all about protection and the hardships of children and STDs/STIs. Well, she threw in there that I should not go from anal to vaginal sex because thats how she got gonorrhea in her 30s.

I'm now a nurse, and I know he cheated on her. She was 17 when she and her husband met, and they had been married for 30 years. You cannot get gonorrhea without someone giving it to you.

" "I've been practicing with nunchucks for 30 years. No one knows but me. I started in '94. I've been doing them regularly ever since.

" And finally:"I still have the password to my terrible ex-boss's Netflix account. I don't change the password or lock him out. I just log in once a month and fast-forward his shows right to the end credits so he loses his place. It's been three years, and he hasn't figured it out.

"Do you have a secret you'll never tell — unless you're sharing it anonymously online? If you're feeling brave, share your secrets in the comments or in the anonymous comments box below!





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