I Walked 15,000+ Steps a Day in the Brooks Glycerin 23 Sneakers—Here’s How They Held Up

I had high expectations for my first Brooks sneakers, but did they live up to the hype?

As a New York City resident, walking is my primary mode of transportation—whether it be during daily commutes, hours ofwhile out on the town, or weekend strolls through Prospect Park—so a comfy and supportive pair is an essential part of my wardrobe.

As far as walking shoes go, Brooks is a brand that is beloved by shoppers, podiatrists, and my fellowDespite launching just a few months ago, the Glycerin 23s have already been decorated with hundreds of rave reviews for their ultra-soft yet supportive cushioning and the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for their foot health benefits. But would they dethrone my old reliablebrands, Brooks suggests sizing up by half a size if you feel you may need extra toe room.

However, I opted for theWhen I first laced these up, I was amazed by how plush they felt thanks to Brooks’ DNA-tuned cushioning. In fact, they may be the mostdon’t always offer the best back support, I was skeptical that the cushioning in these may come at the expense of the “balanced support” the brand advertises. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. The cushioned soles were perfectly contoured to my arches and offered support for every part of my foot while.

They definitely have that “walking on clouds” feel—or honestly, walking on mini trampolines might be a more apt analogy for these—but I never felt like my feet were uncomfortably sinking into them. Brooks says to expect “luxuriously soft landings with powerful toe-offs” while wearing the Glycerin 23s, and they aren’t lying. I could feel the cushioned soles literally propelling me forward with each step, making it easier to walk faster.

They also absorbed shock with every landing, so I was ready to take right off again, which I particularly appreciated . The knit uppers, which are made with 58% recycled materials, offer plenty of breathability, making these shoes a great choice year-round.

The flexibility of the material also means they can accommodate multiple types ofeditors, aren’t fans of Brooks’ shorter thick laces, but I actually found them to be a pro. The laces were long enough that I had plenty to work with while tying them, but short enough that I wasn’t tripping over them.

Plus, I never once had to stop mid-activity to re-tie or tighten them; they stayed securely knotted for entire days at a time, which is a huge win for me. , the Glycerin 23s look super cool. The chunkier sole gives them a more modern, sporty look. But they also feature more elevated details like the suede logo on the outer side and a streamlined enough silhouette to wear with plenty of outfits.

Over the course of my testing, I donned the Glycerin 23s with jeans,of years past tend to offer more stability than cushioning, so the bounciness of the cushioning in the Glycerin 23s definitely took some getting used to. Not only are these soles super plush, but they also have some unexpected height, to the point that I almost felt like I was tripping over them a little at first.

While the springiness is definitely well-suited for, as the bounciness honestly made it a little tricky to stand still. More casual walks or hours of standing may be better served by a more stable shoe, like the newAnother thing worth mentioning about these is that they’re, unfortunately, total dirt magnets.

Grime seemed to cling to the knit uppers almost immediately and would not come off easily with a damp cloth and mild soap or even my secret shoe-cleaning weapon: the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser . Brooksmachine washing their sneakers, which could cause warping, so it seems I may be stuck with the stains.

As obsessed as I am with this Coconut/Sand/Skyway colorway, I’d probably opt for a darker shade next time.for about four months, and it’s safe to say they’ve been around the block . In addition to lacing them up for my usual walking-heavy days around New York City, I threw them into the testing deep end on a 10-day trip to London.

As my shoe of choice during the trip, thejoined me on several 15,000+-step days—including some in the infamous London rain —a 528-step climb to the top of St. Paul’s Cathedral, hours of standing in various museums, and even a ghost tour that took us miles around the city .

They’ve seen the sights.have earned a permanent spot in my walking shoe rotation, though I won’t be reaching for them every day. They won’t be for everyone, especially if you prefer a more stable shoe. But if you’re looking for a highly cushioned, springy sneaker that can help you clock endless miles like it’s nothing, it doesn’t get much better than these.





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