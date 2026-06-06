I’ve Worn An Oura Ring For Nearly 4 Years: Here’s My Honest Take On The Oura 4

Plus, how I used it through pregnancy and postpartum.

commerce guidelines. An Oura ring has had a near-permanent place on my finger for almost four years now—roughly two with the third generation, and 17 months with the Oura Ring 4.

The only stretch I’ve taken it off was a two-week honeymoon, and even that felt like cheating on my data. When I first upgraded, my Oura 3 was on its last legs. The battery had started demanding a daily charge, and I’d routinely wake up to blank data where my sleep score should have been. promised meaningfully better battery life, a redesigned sensor array, and a slimmer, all-titanium build.

It also cost an extra $100 and a question I couldn’t shake: is the next generationNearly two years later, I have an answer—and a lot more data to back it up. Since I made the switch, I’ve worn thethrough a full pregnancy, labor and delivery, and postpartum recovery. I’ve tested it against the kind of life that smart-ring marketing pages don’t typically show you.

Here’s everything I’ve learned, plus the changes Oura has rolled out since launching in 2024 that quietly make the case for an upgrade even stronger. , stay tuned. It just arrived at my home, and I’ll update this piece once I’ve tested it for a month. Definitely use the sizing kit.

Sizes shifted between generations, and Oura 4 runs 4–15 . The all-titanium build is sleeker and surprisingly not “cold metal”—still light, still wearable on the pointer finger without a second thought. The bigger sensor array catches subtler activity . I’ve never been a watch-or-band person.

I don’t like anything on my wrists, so a smart ring felt like the only wearable option for me. at a 22.5% CAGR through 2033. Oura still defines the category, but competitors keep arriving—and that’s a good thing for buyers, because it’s quietly pushed Oura to keep shipping meaningful upgrades to the platform itself, not just the hardware. Oura sends you a free sizing kit before you order, and it’s worth the wait.

The sizes are not identical between generations—in a size 6 fit slightly looser than my Oura 3 in the same size, but a size 5 was too snug. the pointer finger because it has larger blood vessels that are easier for the sensors to read.

However, the most important factor is a ring that actually fits the base of your finger. In fact, insider intel from the Oura team reveals that your pointer, middle, and ring finger are all safe options. Your index finger will be the most accurate, but it’s a minimal difference. A huge relief for me, as I like the look of it on my ring finger best.

The big design change is the move to a fully titanium build, inside and out. I expected the new ring to feel colder and more metallic, but it doesn’t. After a day on the finger, I forget I’m wearing it.

The flat sensors are the standout. Oura 3’s interior had small raised domes—you could feel them if you went looking. Oura 4’s sensors are recessed , which means the interior is essentially smooth. It looks better, it feels better, and it reads better.gold is a slightly different tone than my old Oura 3, though I suspect that’s mostly because my Oura 3 spent two years getting beautifully dinged-up.

Both versions scratch and dull over time, but if that bothers you, smart rings probably aren’t your thing. I genuinely prefer how mine looks after a few months of wear. Here’s the test I always come back to: Oura 3 used to think washing my hair was a HIIT workout. Doing the dishes? Also, a HIIT workout, according to Oura 3.doesn’t make that mistake. The redesigned interior adds more sensor coverage around the inside of the ring , resulting in better signal capture and less misread movement. The ring is also less affected by the small rotations every ring makes on the finger during the day.

On Oura 3, the central sensor could drift off-center and produce gaps in the data; on Oura 4, I almost never see that. The upshot is that subtle, real activity finally registers as itself. A cat nap looks like a nap. A round of housework looks like housework.

“”—aka breaking your movement into a few minutes here and there—actually get logged. I did seven minutes of squats and pushups one morning, and the ring caught it, no manual tagging needed. The sleep data is more granular, too. The stages feel sharper, and the timing feels closer to what I’d self-report.

After 17 months, I trust the trends. That’s a big deal for aBy the end of my Oura 3’s life, I was charging it daily—and still occasionally losing a night’s worth of data because the battery couldn’t last the night. It was frustrating. HRV is my favorite stat, and missing readings during a stressful week was exactly when I needed it most.charges roughly once a week.

I plug it in while I work at my desk for an hour and forget about it until the next time. Even when it’s running low, I’ve yet to have a night where I lost sleep data. After almost a year and a half, the battery still behaves like new, and I’m cautiously hopeful that the all-titanium build will hold up longer than the Oura 3 did over time.

The most surprising thing about my time with the Oura 4 is that I wore it through my entire pregnancy. The third trimester swelling didn’t come for me, and I was able to keep the ring on and the data continuous through labor, delivery, and into postpartum. That continuity ended up mattering more than I anticipated. My average HRV in the third trimester ran around 57.

In the weeks leading up to my due date, I was checking it religiously, hoping for some physiological tell that things were close. The morning I started early contractions, my HRV had dropped to 37. Anecdotally, plenty of pregnant Oura wearers have noticed similar dips in the days before labor; a 20-point single-day swing on my own baseline was the most obvious signal my body sent me that something was changing.

My doula told me that most new parents need about six hours of sleep to function—and that those hours don’t have to be consecutive. With a newborn waking every two to three hours, my sleep scores cratered , but thenumber turned out to be the metric I actually needed. I could see at a glance whether I’d hit that six-hour mark in fragmented pieces and adjust my day accordingly.

While it may sound disheartening or like it's not enough sleep , I genuinely found it useful. Easing back into movement is one of the more delicate parts of postpartum, and watching my readiness, resting heart rate, and HRV respond to it gave me a feedback loop. I could see when my body was telling me to push and when it was telling me to back off.

A note on what Oura has built since I first drafted this: the platform now includes a dedicated Pregnancy Insights mode, which adjusts your Readiness, Sleep, Rest Mode, and Recovery Mode scoring to account for gestational age. It tracks temperature trends, resting heart rate, HRV, and respiratory rate as the four pregnancy-relevant biometrics, and it lets you tag symptoms and physical changes against the data. The AI feature finally got access to your own data in 2025.

Conversations are grounded in your trends, reviewed against clinical standards, and—anecdotally—much more useful than the original generic version. A lock-screen widget shows pace and distance live during runs, rides, and strength sessions. Rolled out globally June 4, 2026. Lets you connect multiple devices and the new Oura charging case to the app, which is genuinely helpful for anyone who’s ever lost a ring in a hotel-room nightstand.

This also rolled out June 4, 2026. Lastly, the latest development, Oura 5, was shipped on June 4, and is already on my finger. I'll need a month before sharing a full review, but the quick takeaway is 40% smaller makes a considerable difference. It's much lighter and thinner, and quite frankly, looks better on my finger.

Stay tuned for more here.t is the question I get most often, so it’s worth addressing head-on. Oura membership is $5.99/month or $69.99/year after a one-month free trial, and almost everything in the app sits behind it: detailed sleep analysis, 24/7 heart rate, skin temperature, SpO2, stress, cycle tracking, the Advisor. Without it, you have a $349 ring and a very basic dashboard. With it, you have what the marketing pages promise.

Whether that’s fair pricing depends on what you think you’re paying for—a piece of jewelry, or a service. I treat it like a service, and I find the price-per-insight reasonable. Your math may differ. Finishes: black, brushed silver, silver, gold, deep rose, stealth Pricing: $399–$499 depending on finish, plus $5.99/month subscription after a one-month free trialFinishes: black, brushed silver, silver, gold, rose goldFinishes: black, brushed titanium, silver, gold, rose goldIf you’re an Oura 3 wearer who’s started seeing battery degradation, the upgrade is an immediate quality-of-life win—you stop losing data, you stop charging daily, and the sensor accuracy is a real improvement, not a marketing one. If you’re a first-time smart-ring buyer, the decision is mostly made for you: Oura 3 is no longer sold new through Oura, and at this point, you can buyor 5.

We can't recommend Oura 5 yet without giving it some time, but again, that test is in progress. Come back in four weeks for more info. In the meantime, it's a question of whether you want a daily relationship with your own biometric data. After almost four years of wearing one—including the most physiologically eventful year of my life—I can say that I do, and I will. I’ll be sticking with my





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