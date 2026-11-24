Dr Zubir Ahmed is an NHS consultant vascular and transplant surgeon and the Labour MP for Glasgow South West

Dr Zubir Ahmed is a transplant surgeon and the Labour MP for Glasgow South West - Chris Wattwas typically driven by high blood pressure, but now, both in my hospital and around the globe, we’re seeing that The reason is that, over time, uncontrolled blood sugar levels can damage the microscopic filtering units within the kidneys called nephrons, preventing them from being able to adequately filter waste products and excess water from the blood.

This can often be a silent process because, like many organs, the kidneys are very good at compensating until a critical mass of nephrons has been damaged, resulting in kidney failure. I’m keen to raise awareness of this because the disease burden is growing. According to Kidney Research UK, around 7.2 million people in the UK have chronic.

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In 2023, a major report from the charity found that rates of the disease were rising so rapidly that it risked overwhelming the NHS by 2033. Dr Ahmed warns that rising rates of type 2 diabetes are contributing to a growing burden of chronic kidney disease in the UK - Chris Watt While there are various causes of CKD, including inherited conditions, autoimmune diseases and the consequences of chronic urinary tract infections, the majority of cases of the disease in this country are being driven by both diabetes and obesity.

As a surgeon who has carried out more than 300 kidney transplants over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed a distinct shift in the body mass index of patients, especially over the last seven or eight years. When I began working in transplantation, we would not always carry out a transplant in someone with a BMI of over 30 – defined as being clinically obese – because it’s a technically more difficult operation and the risks of complications such as bleeding and delayed wound healing are greater.

But now we’re doing kidney transplants in people with a BMI between 35 and 40. This is partially because specialists are recognising that these patients can still benefit from transplants, but also because of numerous technological advancements.

For example, I’m involved in ongoing research looking at how robotic surgery can reduce transplantation risks in high-BMI patients, while we’re also looking at ways of mitigating some of the complications of diabetes. However, for many people transplantation is highly avoidable, as there’s much that can be done to slow the decline of kidney function through various lifestyle changes.

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Even people with inherited conditions have a far better prognosis if their condition is caught early, enabling it to be managed with medication. , but it’s not benign. In fact, it’s a hormone-producing organ which contributes to the rise in insulin resistance, preventing insulin from driving glucose out of the bloodstream and into cells. Over time, this leads to elevated levels of blood sugar which harm the kidneys.

In my view, hidden calories play a big role in causing us to accumulate dangerous amounts of visceral fat. It’s not that we’re eating more than previous generations, but the food and drinks available to us are much more calorific than ever before. For me, I have a family history of diabetes, and so I know I have to be particularly careful about my weight and my levels of visceral fat.

I’m particularly wary of sources of liquid calories, for example, high-sugar, high-caffeine-content drinks like regular Coke or Irn-Bru, as well as things that have been marketed as healthy, like many breakfast bars and smoothies. In fact, when you look at the labels, they have high amounts of sugar in them.

So being wary of those things and also doing sufficient exercise – one of the best ways to reduce visceral fat is to do some form of exercise after dinner – can make a difference. Personally, I do intermittent fasting as a way of keeping my own calorie intake under control, while I also drink black coffee every morning because there’s good evidence that it can improve your blood sugar profile and reduce inflammation in your arteries, all things which can help with kidney health.

Many people who develop kidney problems have high levels of visceral fat but also high blood pressure. This is an issue because high blood pressure damages the fragile filtering units within the kidneys, triggering the release of stress hormones like cortisol. These hormones then induce other biological changes which continue to raise blood pressure. It’s a vicious cycle which leads to progressively worsening kidney damage.

Because of this, everyone should get their blood pressure checked by the age of 40. It’s not an invasive test; it’s just a simple cuff around your arm, and in my view, it’s one of the most important things you can do because blood pressure can be controlled through lifestyle changes such as more exercise or reducing the amount of salt and sugar in your diet, andSome people may have an inherited risk of kidney disease or type 2 diabetes, which in turn increases their risk of kidney problems in adulthood.

However, if you’re diagnosed early and your condition is managed in the right way, most people can still avoid requiring dialysis and transplantation. It’s not inevitable. So it’s really important to be aware of your family history and, if diabetes or kidney problems do run in your family, to be in regular contact with your GP and hospital team.

If kidney disease or diabetes runs in your family, regular check-ups with your GP can help identify problems early, recommends Dr Ahmed - Chris WattThere are many emerging biomarkers and tests for kidney health, but there’s also a fine line to tread between picking things up early and alarming people unnecessarily. Because of this, I still believe that a traditional blood test which measures the levels of a protein called creatinine is one of the best markers of kidney function.

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This is because creatinine is produced by muscle and then washed out by the kidneys. It’s not broken down by any other processes in the body, so the amount that remains in your blood is a really good indicator of how well your kidneys are filtering things. The levels of this biomarker, alongside your ethnicity and sex, can be used to calculate your estimated glomerular filtration rate , the most widely used metric of kidney function .

A healthy eGFR is usually deemed to be 90ml/min and above. You’re experiencing mild to moderate loss of kidney function if your eGFR is 45–59ml/min, moderate to severe loss of function at 30–44ml/min, and if you’re below 30ml/min, you have severe loss of kidney function. The latter is usually the point at which people are referred to hospital for extra care and attention.

For people with diabetes, it’s also important to be aware that there’s a diagnostic test known as a urinary ACR test which can detect chronic kidney disease before eGFR picks it up, which is vital for these patients at a higher risk. Urinary ACR testing should form part of the annual assessment offered to diabetes patients, but in around 30 per cent of cases this isn’t being carried out.

If you have diabetes, do ask your doctor for this. Overall, my advice to people is that if you’re over 40, get your kidney function assessed this way as part of the NHS health check-up, but if you’re under 40, you’re not overweight and you have no family history, there’s no particular necessity to get checked.

A simple blood test measuring creatinine levels can help assess how well your kidneys are functioning and detect early signs of kidney disease - iStockphoto/SeventyFourI remember one patient, a young woman in her 30s who was slim, physically fit and had no obvious risk factors, who came in with symptoms of persistent fatigue. She assumed it was due to work stress and she just needed to push on through, but she’d reached a point where she couldn’t cope any more.

We assessed her kidney function and found that her GFR was below 10ml/min. She had a rare autoimmune condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis , which was essentially eating her kidney and she didn’t know about it. Fortunately, she had someone who could donate a kidney to her, so we were able to move quite quickly and get her a transplant before she ever needed to go on dialysis.

But I think one of the lessons is that if you’re young, you’re eating healthily, exercising and you’re still experiencing persistent symptoms where your energy levels are not as high as they used to be, don’t assume that it’s just lifestyle. It’s important to remember that it’s OK to ask for help if you’re doing all the right things and still not feeling right.

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