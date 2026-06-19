'I've Never Made a Decision Over Money': Why Aiden Sherrell Transferred from Alabama

The Indiana forward opens up about why he moved on from the Crimson Tide after two seasons.

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell dunks the ball in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SIThe Crimson Tide has worked around Sherrell's departure, as all four of its transfers are at least 6-foot-8.

Nevertheless, he played a tremendous role in Alabama's success last season, and it was unknown why he left Tuscaloosa.on Friday about his decision. Labaron Philon Jr. was the clear-cut No. 1 option at Alabama last year, while guard Aden Holloway, forward Amari Allen and Sherrell each had spurts of being the No. 2. The Hoosiers seemed to have made a pitch to Sherrell where he'd be the leader.

"I made a decision on what's going to better me," Sherrell said. "What's going to help me become the best player I can be. So, just going to Indiana, I'm embracing this role that I have, which is a way bigger role than before. It's just a great feeling, and I'm looking forward to over-exceeding those expectations.

" In today's college sports world, NIL is often regarded as the driving factor for players to head into the transfer portal. In other words, the ongoing narrative is that the student-athletes go to the school that pays them the most. Sherrell debunked that notion during the podcast.

"A lot of people outside think are making decisions over money. I've never made a decision over money," Sherrell said.

"If I was making a decision over money, I would've left my freshman year. Money will never be the driving force for me.

"When I took my visit , talked to me about everything on the basketball side, how much of an emphasis they needed a guy like me on their team last year. Being at a spot where I'm wanted and needed, that means a lot, for sure. ... Him focusing on basketball and how much he loves my game, how much he needs me, it was a done deal from there.

" Alabama had five players from the 2024-25 team return for this season, and perhaps the most improved among them was Sherrell. He played the fewest minutes per game last year and started in all of his contests in 2025-26. The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds , 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks in 23.9 minutes. Sherrell led the SEC in blocks with 76.

He had two games this season with eight blocks, and yet he had seven total in 2024-25! For reference, Sherrell averaged 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds , 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks in 8.8 minutes in 2024-25. This was a player who played in the McDonald's All-American Game a few months before. This was far from an easy decision for Sherrell to make.

He shared what his thought process was and how he approached sharing the news with Alabama.

"You've got to have those talks with your coaches, letting them know you're entering the portal," Sherrell said. "Those are not easy conversations to have. Obviously, they're not going to like it. You've just got to keep it respectful and everything, keep it cordial and then it gets to the process where you're deciding which school you're going to, and you have to evaluate the pros and cons and everything.

"Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023.

Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.





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