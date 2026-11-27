It’s a certified sales-a-palooza.

deals for weeks, and now that Cyber Weekend is officially here, it’s time to shop. As I said in my guide on, the discounts usually don’t change between now and Cyber Monday; at most, a retailer might throw in a gift with purchase or free shipping.

In fact, they’re more likely to sell out — so it’s better to buy now rather than later. As I do for every big shopping holiday, I’ve organized a list — sorted by category, then alphabetically by brand name — so you can peruse all the deals that I think are worth a look. And if you want to find deals by brand or by category, you can findTake 50 percent off sitewide.

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Some items are up to 60 percent off, and a lot of products are an extra 20 percent off when you shop in the brand’s app.fashion itemsTake 20 percent off sitewide and 25 percent off orders over $150. You can find all of our beauty writer’s top picks from the saleIt’s “just emollient enough where it’s not going to move, but it’s not drying or skipping, either. ”Take 25 percent off sitewide and up to 40 percent off bundles.