I've Had It hosts respond to right-wing critics with the freest of speech

Sign up for The A.V. In an exchange on Twitter/X on Sunday, Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, who hosts the show alongside Jennifer Welch, responded directly to the organization leading calls for a boycott by noting bluntly, “For those of you atwho are worried that I don’t talk enough but yet you do not believe in universal human rights, I want you to hear me.

Fuck off. Fuck all the way off. ” Welch, in an Instagram video shared on Monday, echoed her partner’s sentiments, stating, “Why is Turning Point spearheading this? Well, let me tell you why.

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They are in big trouble. Even Republicans are starting to question, ‘Are they worth it? ’ They get millions of dollars in funding and—as everybody saw on Tuesday—they got L after L after L after L, because they’re losers, and they lost because they believe in nothing. They’re trying to ignite a war with us because they want to prove to their donors, ‘We can cancel libs.

'”, Sullivan wrote, “I am not gonna be lectured by these people. These people support representatives to Congress that protect pedophiles and sex traffickers. They’re completely fine with American citizens being gunned down on the streets of Minnesota. They’re fine with putting people in cages and treating them like animals.

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We’re toxic, Andrew? I don’t think so. ” Sullivan and Welch originally apologized for chuckling along with a listener’s joke that referenced Kirk’s killing, and edited the segment out of the podcast. But they’ve now clarified that their apology was for laughing about gun violence, which both hosts have repeatedly condemned, and not for offending those currently seeking their ouster.

“That wasn’t for you. That was for us,” Welch explained, “because somebody I love very much died from gun violence two years ago and I just didn’t feel good about that. That apology was so that, when I advocate for common-sense gun reform, that I’m doing it clean and clear. I don’t expect you to understand this because, at Turning Point, y’all laugh at violence all the time.

You talk about how empathy is toxic and a worthless feeling, so I don’t expect you to understand that. But for you to think that apology was for you just exemplifies how out of whack you are with where the American people are right now. ”