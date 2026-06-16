Retro-themed EV crossover gains unusual convertible roof – without any compromise

Except the big deal feels a little overblown, because the Plein Sud has more of a fabric roll-back sunroof, like previous generations ofCabrio there is still a hatchback for the boot and the same 420 litres of cargo space as in the It's a similar uncompromising story in the three back seats.

Head room remains good unless you’re really tall. It’s not infinite, because the 80x92cm opening stops roughly where your knees are. Speaking of knees, room for those is unchanged, so there’s plenty if you’re of an average build, although you won't be able to stick your feet under the front seats if they’re in a lowered position.

It's from the back that you get the most effect from the open roof: a great view of the sky, wind in your hair and buffeting that doesn’t really begin until A-road speeds. I can imagine kids absolutely loving it back there; I know I did. Up front, you do miss out on some of the fun, because unless you look behind you, it really does just feel like an open sunroof.

That won’t be a problem for many, because even at motorway speeds all remains reasonably calm, especially with the roof in its half-open position. Elsewhere, the 4 experience is very much unchanged. The quality of materials is great for the price point, the seats are comfortable even over long distances and the touchscreen is easy to use and complemented by lots of buttons.

Apart from a retro-cool folded-up fabric pile on the roof, the 4's exterior is unchanged, and 18 months later it still makes an impression that rivals can’t match. The new roof has added 19kg of weight, but I couldn’t tell a difference on the road. The steering is still sweet, the ride comfortable and the performance adequate. My test car returned 4.4mpkWh with the roof open on a warm day, suggesting 228 miles on a charge should be achievable.

Renault says this is the only five-seat electric convertible on the market, which if you’re generous enough to call it a convertible is true. There are only three other electric rag-tops: the four-seat, £27k 500e Cabrio, with 190 miles of range and a fairly cramped interior; the £182kThat makes the Plein Sud, at £27,500 in the lower of its two very well-specced trims, look like quite the bargain, and its 242-mile official WTLP range is only three down on the tin-top .

In reality, customers are more likely to look at the Plein Sud as a nice-to-have £1500 option than an electric alternative to the Mini Convertible or Without altering the fundamentals of what makes the 4 great, Renault has instilled a sense of fun and a little wind in the hair for next to no compromise, all for the price of a small sunroof on rivals. If I were buying a 4, it would be a no-brainer. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full Alex joined Haymarket, the publisher of Autocar, in 2023. A car fanatic, he loves to delve into the spec-sheet, especially when it concerns something obscure or quirky.

He currently drives a 2007 Alpina D3 estate and a 2004 Alpina Roadster S. In his current position, as an editorial assistant, Alex mainly assists in managing Autocar's presence online, but also writes features and reviews for the magazine. Get all the best car news, reviews and opinions direct to your inbox three times a week. You can unsubscribe via any email we send





autocar / 🏆 93. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Retro Tech: The Best Vintage Bluetooth Speakers for Modern ListeningDiscover the best retro Bluetooth speakers that combine vintage charm with modern audio features and Bluetooth capabilities. From JBL's Authentics 300 to Marshall's Acton III and Klipsch's The One Plus, these speakers offer a blend of style and sound quality.

Read more »

Pokémon Turns 30: New Mainline Game, Underwater DLC and Retro Merchandise Celebrate the MilestoneCelebrating three decades of Pokémon, the franchise announces the 2027 mainline title Winds and Waves, an underwater DLC for Pokopia, and a nostalgic merchandise line featuring Gold and Silver themed apparel.

Read more »

Aldi Dropped $5 Vintage Tupperware Dupes & Shoppers Say They're 'Way Sturdier' Than the OriginalsAldi just dropped vintage-inspired Tupperware dupes with airtight lids and retro colors—and shoppers are raving about their quality.

Read more »

Renault thinks it's nailed EVs – and the numbers back it upRenault's UK MD explains how the R4 and R5 are trojan horses for electric car adoption, and why the firm's rising EV sales are 'no blip'

Read more »