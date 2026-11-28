China's car market is full of wild features, from in-car refrigerators to self-closing doors. These are my favorites.

Chinese cars are jam-packed with interesting features that aren't common in the American market. Capabilities like refrigerators and self-closing doors are commonplace in the Chinese market.

Chinese cars are famous for serving up a stunning amount of features and technology. As the country’s car companies race to one-up one another in a fiercely competitive market, they’ve rolled out cars thatIt’s no wonder that many Americans are eagerly waiting for the day when they can take one of these cars home themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After driving dozens of Chinese EV and plug-in hybrid models, I’ve identified a few common features that I think U.S. drivers are missing out on. Electronic automatic doors aren’t a China-specific innovation.