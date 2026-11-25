These It-girl styles are bound to disappear.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsThe nation’s most anticipated markdown moment is nearly here, which means style enthusiasts everywhere are finalizing their wish lists and priming their shopping carts.

If you’re as obsessed with bargain hunting as I am, you’ll be happy to know that I’ve already rounded up the bestWhether you’re a savvy dresser who likes to step outside the style box, or a pragmatist who adheres to a “less is more” memo, this year’s Black Friday offerings have a little something for everyone. Aritzia is my go-to for basics, and the pieces you see below rank high on my wish list.

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Now that they’re marked down, I’m loading up my shopping cart—and I’d suggest you do the same. The brand’s sale offers up to 50 percent off everything.is taking 40 percent off everything, and I’m heading straight for their preppy-chic pieces. I’m shopping for loafers, barn jackets, and midi skirts, which, might I add, all work beautifully together.to provide.

The retailer’s Black Friday assortment spans from Loeffler Randall leopard-print bags to All Saints tailored trousers—and it’s all 25 percent off right now.has your winter wardrobe covered: a scarf coat, shimmering gold earrings, and suede pants are guaranteed to elevate any cold-weather look. Use code HOLIDAY at checkout to save 25 percent on these items, and plenty more.. The brand’s selection is overflowing with blazers, button-downs, slacks, and more.

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Fill your cart, and you’ll get 40 percent off your entire purchase though this SaturdayWith the holiday party season almost in full swing, I’ll be rounding out my festive wardrobe at Mango. Discounts on slingbacks, faux fur coats, and sequin skirts are up to 50 percent off, so consider doing the same!has exactly what you need, and there are plenty of ways to save.

Take an extra 20 percent off styles already marked down by up to 70 percent, or spend $150 and receive a $75 gift card. I’m drooling over this chartreuse Gap sweater, which I’d finish off with jeans and a chocolate brown sherpa jacket. You don’t have to copy my formula, though. Browse the site and build your own look from the 50-percent-off selection.

I just checked J.Crew’s Black Friday sale, and not to alarm you, but things are selling fast. With 40 percent off everything from outerwear to shoes, you’ll want to shop the sale before it’s too late. If you know me, you know I rely on Reformation for staying on trend. Featuring brocade coats and satin pants, the brand’s Black Friday sale has every cool-girl piece you could want—all at a 25-percent discount.store, I really mean it.

The label has everything a minimalist dreams of, from classic belted coats to cozy wool sweaters. For all the pared-down dressers out there, this edit is for you.is the place to do it. Top-tier luxury pieces that typically cost over a thousand dollars are now up to 50 percent off, so go ahead and indulge.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joiningLauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of