Here are the discounts actually worth shopping before Thanksgiving

This November marks my seventh year covering Cyber Week as a shopping editor—and I take finding the best Black Friday deals seriously. My friends and family are increasingly skeptical of this sales “holiday,” doubting whetherdiscounts are significant, yet worrying they’re missing out on ones that could make a real difference to their budgets.

With the economy in flux and seemingly every retailer promising its, it’s hard to know what’s worth buying. But I promise, as my job is my witness: Meaningful markdowns are still out there, especially onshopping team be your guides. We spend all year tracking prices on fashion, beauty, wellness, and tech products from companies like Amazon, Nordstrom, Dyson, and. Already, we’re seeing early Black Friday deals competitive with what we expect during Cyber Week.

Also read The best early Black Friday deals you can already shop

Below, find the standout offers across categories, includingAmazon’s Black Friday sale officially kicks off November 19, but Amazon is already rolling out early deals to get your holiday shopping squared away. Every year, I see markdowns on tech gifts like Apple AirPods and popular beauty tools likeand the Dyson Airwrap.

Right now, I’m eyeing a price drop on a designer Kate Spade bag and nearly 40% off the viral Shark, which comes with attachments that turn it into a blow-dryer, curling iron, or straightener. I own one, and I think it’s why my friends keep saying, “Your hair’s been looking really good lately, Malia. ” Also worth noting: Because Amazon sellsNordstrom’s early Black Friday sale is underway, with up to 25% off fashion and 15% off fragrance.

Right now, I've got my eye on a Tory Burch tote that’s the perfect size for my laptop, and what about the markdown on those soft, stretchy PJs? I want. Diehard Luluheads know that discounts are few and far between, so it’s worth checking out Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section ahead of Black Friday.

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You can score up to 30% off cold-weather essentials, including cozy hoodies and its bestsellingUlta’s Black Friday deals don’t get enough love, especially given how good they are on some many popular brands like Olaplex, Shark, Dyson, and Clinique. Save up to 50% off in store and online now, including on TikTok-viral Medicube K-beauty products. Several of our editors swear by the K-beauty company’s.

It’s a great chance to grab an elegant work or party dress that racks up compliments every time you bring it out. If you’re trying to overhaul your fall wardrobe with new workwear or essentials, Madewell’s got you, with an extra 40% off its sale section with the codeJ. Crew’s Black Friday sale hasn’t started yet, but its More Is More event is offering 20% to 30% off purchases over $200 with code.

The brand’s rollneck sweater is one of my favorite pieces to wear in winter, so I’m eyeing another color—along with its chic Berkeley bag. These cult-favorite slippers from Ugg almost never go on sale but they are today, up to 30% off the brand's styles for its Early Cyber Sale. Shop quickly because sizes and colors are selling out fast. Luxury cashmere, thy name is Naadam.

Its highly giftable signature $98 cashmere sweater is 30% off—in fact, so is the whole site. But many retailers are already rolling out early Black Friday deals throughout November. Yes, especially if you’re shopping for something that rarely goes on sale. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy often start discounting popular tech, appliances, and holiday gifts weeks before Black Friday.

Some of these early prices can be just as good as what you’ll see Thanksgiving weekend, although there’s no guarantee they won’t drop further. My advice? If an item on your wish list hits a historically low price, it’s worth considering buying now rather than risking it selling out. Black Friday typically brings deals across tech, home, fashion, and beauty, with some of the biggest price drops of the year.

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Major tech discounts usually lead the way , followed by deep cuts on kitchen appliances like Ninja air fryers, Keurig coffee makers, and high-powered blenders. Beauty and skin care sales are also huge: Dyson and Shark hair tools, Sol de Janeiro, and K-beauty brands like Medicube, Laneige, and COSRX often see meaningful markdowns. Clothing deals center on loungewear, winter sweaters, outerwear, denim, and editor-favorite leggings.

Many retailers also offer sitewide discounts, making Black Friday one of the lowest-price days of the year to shop across categories. Right now, some of the strongest early Black Friday deals are coming from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Ulta. We're also keeping an eye on Ulta, Quince, Sephora, and major mattress brands as more sales launch. Both days offer strong deals, since most retailers keep prices consistent across the weekend.

Tech devices and big-ticket home and kitchen appliances usually hit their lowest prices around Black Friday—a legacy of old “doorbuster” promotions. Beauty, fashion, and smaller giftable goods often peak on Cyber Monday with sitewide promo codes. If a product is especially popular or limited in stock, it’s smartest to buy it as soon as you see it on sale—even if that’s before Black Friday. A good deal isn’t really about the percentage off, as retailers sometimes inflate list prices.

What matters is whether the sale price matches or beats its historical low. Tools likeshow Amazon price history, and it’s wise to compare big-ticket items across a few retailers and factor in perks like free shipping. If a product rarely goes on sale or comes from a brand that hardly discounts, that’s a real deal. ’s shopping team is comprised of experienced editors and writers with decades of combined experience covering sales.

We track every major deals event—Prime Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day—and spend all year monitoring prices, stock changes, and discount patterns. Because we cover sales full-time, we know which Black Friday markdowns are truly significant versus those you’ll see again later.

Other sales matter, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday still reign supreme—and we can spot the best deals.shopping editor who’s covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over six years and reports on fashion, beauty, gifting, and techcommerce director for the US & UK who, based in London, has spent seven years covering Black Friday and Cyber Mondayshopping editor who has tracked Cyber Week deals for five years and oversees the site’s style coverage, including trends and clothing dealsbeauty shopping writer with five years of experience covering Black Friday beauty sales, from skin care and makeup to beauty devicesGet 30% Off Cashmere Sweaters, Leathers Bags & Perfumes At Quince Black Fridayteam in 2023 with more than five years of experience covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major shopping events. She has worked in media for over 15 years, ...