A cast-iron skillet you can lift with one hand, odd-sized measuring cups, and a few gifts that are just for fun.

dinner for myself nearly every night for the past 27 years. Suffice it to say I've learned some kitchen tips and tricks during those decades—especially about what is and isn't worth taking up valuable counter space.

Some of my favorite kitchen gadgets may not be the most flashy . Instead, they're the kinds of things that really matter when you cook a lot, whether in service of keeping things clean and organized, or sharp, or preserving your hard work by freezing leftovers for a future busy night. I've also thrown in a couple of fun nice-to-haves, including a kit for making Giada De Laurentiis' viral sheet-pan lasagna and a 500-piece puzzle that may send you on a soup-making side quest. If your giftee loves baking sourdough but hates having to feed their starter every day or revive it every time it goes in the fridge, this could be a game-changing device—.

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It requires some futzy calibration and adjustment at first, but I've kept my starter going and in a ready-to-use state for almost a month with this handy gadget that works for any type of flour. Cast iron cookware is unparalleled for its heat retention, durability, and nonstick nature, so long as you keep it well seasoned. But it's also heavy and often difficult to maneuver.