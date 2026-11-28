It’s one of the biggest sale events of the year, but that doesn’t mean that every deal is good. These ones are.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. I'm a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team , who has spent the better part of a decade finding, vetting, and writing about products , from no-nonsense toilet cleaners to the best mascaras to genius ideas that'll win your next gift exchange. , the week when almost every store has deals , is *here*. We're using our extensive shopping knowledge, wading through mountains of bargains for you, checking price histories, and scouring reviews to find some of the best deals at tons of retailers, across every category.

Btw, we’ve been covering Cyber Week for over aFYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the week to see our latest updates as the deals change!times the noise cancellation as the Pro 2s, have up to 8 hours of listening time , and come with five ear tip sizes for a secure fit.

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"I held off for so long, waiting for my 7 year old AirPods to die. But I wish I would have known these new AirPods have noise cancellation! What a difference. I use the different settings all the time.