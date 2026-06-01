I Used to Be Obsessed with Being Thin, But Now I'm Confident in My Muscular Body

A woman who was once obsessed with being thin has found a new sense of confidence after gaining weight and developing muscle. She credits her new attitude to food with helping her to develop a healthier relationship with eating.

A woman who was once obsessed with being thin has found a new sense of confidence after gaining weight and developing muscle. She had a goal of being thin for her wedding day 17 years ago and achieved it through a combination of dieting and exercise.

However, she soon found herself back in a cycle of beating herself up over her weight. It wasn't until her mid-30s that she started doing strength training with a personal trainer and found that she was able to stick to a consistent weights regime. She has since continued to lift weights at home and has noticed significant changes in her body. She now has visible muscle definition, her stomach has flattened, and she feels more powerful and confident.

She credits her new attitude to food with helping her to develop a healthier relationship with eating. She no longer deprives herself of food and instead eats a balanced diet with plenty of protein, fibre, and healthy fat. She also makes sure to eat three meals a day to avoid feeling faint. She is now more relaxed about her weight gain and feels that she looks better as a size 10 than she did when she was a size 6.

She believes that her new body is a result of her hard work and dedication to her fitness routine, and she is proud of the progress she has made





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Weight Loss Muscle Gain Fitness Routine Healthy Eating Confidence

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