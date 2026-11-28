I found Black Friday deals on gear I use daily and swear by, like a smart mug and ANC earbuds, plus keyboard, storage, coffee deals and more.

I like to start every Monday the same way: coffee in my Ember Mug 3 and AirPods Pro 3 in my ears. Now I’m ready for my first strategy meeting of the week.

I go through lots of other office accessories, test tons of, but these are two things I’d replace immediately if they were lost or broken. And, right now, they’re on sale for Black Friday at Amazon, along with dozens of other recommendations to boost your productivity and caffeine intake.covers more categories.

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And remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up Ember Mug 3 $94.99 holds whatever temperature you pick, and Ember says the included sipping lid stretches the battery to three hours away from the coaster. Parked on its charging coaster, it stays warm all day.