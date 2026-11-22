Sara Heays was days from turning 21 when a day out began a years-long battle to reclaim her health and independence.

All it took was one swing on familiar rope that changed the course of Sara Heays' life forever. The New Zealander was about to turn 21 and was spending the day with family at Mount Victoria—a well-known hiking trail and beauty spot in the island country—when she decided to show her then 14-year-old sister how to use the rope swing.

To her shock and horror, she slipped off its wooden base, falling 4 meters to the ground and landing on her leg before rolling down a 10-meter stretch of hill. Her vibrant social life as a student at Wellington's Massey University would soon unravel too, much like her health. The July 2013 accident left Heays, now 34 and living in Australia, with a badly broken ankle and wrist and, most seriously, a crushed L2 vertebra.

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She was later told she had broken her back. What followed was a grueling recovery that took her from a hospital bed to a wheelchair, through months of physiotherapy and years of chronic pain, depression and dependence on codeine. Thirteen years on, Heays spoke with Newsweek about how she rebuilt the independence she once feared she had lost forever.

‘My Life Changed in a Moment' Originally from Hawkes Bay, Heays had moved to Wellington at 18 to study to become a dietitian. At the time of the accident, she shared a three-story apartment with friends. Her family was visiting for an early birthday celebration when her brother suggested hiking Mount Victoria. Halfway up was a rope swing Heays had used several times before.

She jumped and tried to wrap both legs around its base but managed to secure only one. She recalled hearing her father first yell, "Let go, let go," and then, when it was too late, "Hold on.

" "All I remember afterward is laying on the ground with sticks coming out of my hair, screaming from pain that was coming from my back," she told Newsweek. Her father pressed his leg against her back to keep her from moving, while her brother called an ambulance. Five ultimately came to the scene. At the hospital, doctors reset her visibly deformed wrist and discovered the serious ankle break.

Surgery the following day placed metal rods in her ankle, which remain there today. But it was her back that Heays said hurt most. Despite her complaints of "excruciating" pain, she said her spine was not initially X-rayed because medical staff did not believe it was broken. Following ankle surgery, Heays said nurses encouraged her to get up using a walking frame.

Unable to put weight on the broken ankle, she attempted to hop.

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"I remember screaming in pain," she said. The turning point came when her mother, a nurse, arrived from Hawkes Bay. Heays said her furious mother demanded that her back be examined after learning it had not yet been scanned. Around four days after the accident, Heays underwent imaging.

That night, she said a doctor delivered the news that her L2 vertebra had been crushed by more than 50 percent. She was immediately moved from an independent ward, where she had previously been expected to shower alone, to a dependent ward and told not to leave her bed. She was fitted with a brace ahead of surgery. That night, a major earthquake struck Wellington that compounded the panic and confusion Heays was feeling.

"I was so scared, unable to move," she said. Surgeons recommended titanium rods on either side of her spine, but Heays initially resisted, terrified that spinal surgery would leave her paralyzed. The day before the operation, coincidentally also the day before her birthday, her brother, aunt and uncle joined her at the hospital. Allowed downstairs for a hot chocolate, Heays sat silently touching her legs.

"I truly believed I was going to be paralyzed after surgery," she said. Fortunately, the operation was successful, but it marked the beginning, not the end, of her ordeal. After another month in Wellington Hospital and two weeks in Hawkes Bay Hospital, Heays moved into the wheelchair-accessible home of her aunt and uncle, who had packed up her Wellington student digs. Her mother, meanwhile, stopped working for a month to remain by her side.

At home, Heays needed daily nursing care. With both her ankle and wrist injured, she could not propel her own wheelchair and depended on others for basic movement.

"The recovery process was the hardest thing I have ever faced in my life," she said. Learning To Walk Again She became depressed as friends returned to college and work. Still, her closest friend Nicole remained a crucial presence. So did her aunt, with whom Heays took up arts and crafts, memories she said she cherishes even more since her aunt's recent death.

Heays spent around seven months in the wheelchair before beginning to walk in a moonboot. It was about nine months before she could properly bear weight without it, followed by extensive physiotherapy to rebuild movement in her severely stiff ankle. The aftermath lasted longer still. Heays said she became dependent on codeine for eight years, eventually taking it even when she was not in pain because she feared pain returning.

During a stressful period at work, she lost 13 kilograms while largely consuming coffee and codeine. She was later diagnosed with gastritis and continues to experience stomach problems. Living in Wellington, too, became difficult. After eventually returning, Heays found the city was a persistent reminder of the accident.

Around four years later, she made a decision rooted in what she had almost lost; spontaneously moving to Melbourne. Heays never returned to university, but says life now looks dramatically different. She has been off codeine for five years and credits work with psychologists and doctors, alongside learning how to manage her body and the triggers for her back pain, with helping her mentally and physically recover.

"The accident took its toll on me, but I am now at a point that I am grateful for the opportunities in which it has led me," she said. The New Zealander was about to turn 21 and was spending the day with family at Mount Victoria—a well-known hiking trail and beauty spot in the island country—when she decided to show her then 14-year-old sister how to use the rope swing.

To her shock and horror, she slipped off its wooden base, falling 4 meters to the ground and landing on her leg before rolling down a 10-meter stretch of hill.left Heays, now 34 and living in Australia, with a badly broken ankle and wrist and, most seriously, a crushed L2 vertebra. She was later told she had broken her back.

What followed was a grueling recovery that took her from a hospital bed to a wheelchair, through months of physiotherapy and years of chronic pain, depression and dependence on codeine. Originally from Hawkes Bay, Heays had moved to Wellington at 18 to study to become a dietitian. At the time of the accident, she shared a three-story apartment with friends. Her family was visiting for an early birthday celebration when her brother suggested hiking Mount Victoria.

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Halfway up was a rope swing Heays had used several times before. She jumped and tried to wrap both legs around its base but managed to secure only one. She recalled hearing her father first yell,"Let go, let go," and then, when it was too late,"Hold on.

" "All I remember afterward is laying on the ground with sticks coming out of my hair, screaming from pain that was coming from my back," she toldHer father pressed his leg against her back to keep her from moving, while her brother called an ambulance. Five ultimately came to the scene. At the hospital, doctors reset her visibly deformed wrist and discovered the serious ankle break.

Surgery the following day placed metal rods in her ankle, which remain there today. But it was her back that Heays said hurt most. Despite her complaints of"excruciating" pain, she said her spine was not initially X-rayed because medical staff did not believe it was broken. Following ankle surgery, Heays said nurses encouraged her to get up using a walking frame.

Unable to put weight on the broken ankle, she attempted to hop. The turning point came when her mother, a nurse, arrived from Hawkes Bay. Heays said her furious mother demanded that her back be examined after learning it had not yet been scanned. Around four days after the accident, Heays underwent imaging.

That night, she said a doctor delivered the news that her L2 vertebra had been crushed by more than 50 percent. She was immediately moved from an independent ward, where she had previously been expected to shower alone, to a dependent ward and told not to leave her bed. She was fitted with a brace ahead of surgery. That night, a major earthquake struck Wellington that compounded the panic and confusion Heays was feeling.

Surgeons recommended titanium rods on either side of her spine, but Heays initially resisted, terrified that spinal surgery would leave her paralyzed. The day before the operation, coincidentally also the day before her birthday, her brother, aunt and uncle joined her at the hospital. Allowed downstairs for a hot chocolate, Heays sat silently touching her legs. Fortunately, the operation was successful, but it marked the beginning, not the end, of her ordeal.

After another month in Wellington Hospital and two weeks in Hawkes Bay Hospital, Heays moved into the wheelchair-accessible home of her aunt and uncle, who had packed up her Wellington student digs. Her mother, meanwhile, stopped working for a month to remain by her side. She became depressed as friends returned to college and work. Still, her closest friend Nicole remained a crucial presence.

So did her aunt, with whom Heays took up arts and crafts, memories she said she cherishes even more since her aunt's recent death.before beginning to walk in a moonboot. It was about nine months before she could properly bear weight without it, followed by extensive physiotherapy to rebuild movement in her severely stiff ankle. The aftermath lasted longer still.

Heays said she became dependent on codeine for eight years, eventually taking it even when she was not in pain because she feared pain returning. During a stressful period at work, she lost 13 kilograms while largely consuming coffee and codeine. She was later diagnosed with gastritis and continues to experience stomach problems. Living in Wellington, too, became difficult.

After eventually returning, Heays found the city was a persistent reminder of the accident. Around four years later, she made a decision rooted in what she had almost lost; spontaneously moving to Melbourne. Heays never returned to university, but says life now looks dramatically different.

She has been off codeine for five years and credits work with psychologists and doctors, alongside learning how to manage her body and the triggers for her back pain, with helping her mentally and physically recover.

"The accident took its toll on me, but I am now at a point that I am grateful for the opportunities in which it has led me," she said.