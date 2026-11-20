This is outrageous.

Become a Plus MemberWhen my son and daughter were growing up, I, like many parents, made little lines on one of the door moldings in my house to show their heights at different ages.

Last week, when I was watching my grandkids , I decided to do the same for them, since I noticed my son and daughter-in-law hadn’t already done it. When they returned home, my daughter-in-law blew up, cussing me out in front of the kids and screaming at me for “ruining” her molding. Now she is demanding that I pay to have a professional redo it, or else I can forget about seeing my grandkids!

Also read Sonideros Carry Religious Figures to Guadalupe Basilica in Annual Pilgrimage

Yes, I used a Sharpie on white molding, but it’s nothing my son can’t paint over himself at very little cost. I’ve tried to get him to talk some sense into his wife, but he says she’s not going to be swayed. Am I going to have to give in to her blackmail? I don’t think your daughter-in-law should have sworn at you in front of the kids, but I also don’t think you should have taken a Sharpie to any part of anyone else’s house without so much as a check-in. The fact that you did so honestly makes me wonder how many other things you’ve done or suggested—related to their home, or their parenting, perhaps?

—without really asking how they feel or whether they agree. To be clear, your son and daughter-in-law get to make decisions about their home and their family traditions. Just because it’s something you did, or something you think is sweet, doesn’t mean you can decide to do it for them. I do think it’s okay to tell your daughter-in-law that you were surprised and hurt by her reaction, and that you shouldn’t have to put up with being yelled at.

Advertisement

But, to be honest, I also think you should consider repainting the molding. You drew on their house with a Sharpie without asking, so fix the problem that is in your power to fix. ; I got one long ago for my daughters, who now have the temerity to be as tall as me, and it has come along with us from house to house.

If it doesn’t feel #toosoon, you could always offer to make a gift of a growth chart. I’d let them pick it out for themselves. My 7-year-old daughter has pulled me aside several times over the past few months to tell me that she is sad because she has so much hair on her upper lip. Only Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.