I Tried the Newest K-Beauty Launch That’s Basically Glass Skin in a Bottle

Biodance's new Liposome Bubble Boosters supercharged my skincare routine.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsKorean beauty product that's entered my routine is unlike anything I've tried before. Say hello to Biodance's Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN Liposome Bubble Boosters.perform better.

But after receiving lab samples over a month ahead of their launch , I can confidently say that these boosters do far more than beautify your vanity. Ahead, I'm diving into everything you need to know about these new launches. Let's just say, they put the"boost" in glow-boosting.

Biodance's Liposome Bubble Boosters are available in two formulas that join the brand's most popular product lines: Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN. While there are key differences between the two , they both use liposomal technology to help ensure active ingredients are better absorbed into skin cells. Think of liposomes as teeny, tiny"carriers" that wrap around actives and slide through our, essentially delivering skincare exactly where you want it.

What's more, these boosters are layered formulas complete with moisturizing capsules, so you can expect a hydrating effect, too. at an ultra-low molecular weight. This ensures better absorption in the skin and works to minimize the look of pores and smooth skin texture. This formula also includes 10as its star ingredients.

Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and vitamins, in turn providing intense hydration and boosting collagen production. PDRN, aka DNA fragments derived fromGet exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. , these liposome boosters couldn't be easier to use. They are meant to be applied as skin prep before your full routine.

After cleansing, shake the bottle to activate the formula, dispense two to three pumps, and gently apply evenly all over the face. The foam quickly melts into the skin and is absorbed within seconds, so you don't need to rub the formula in too much. You're left with an ultra-glowy, hydrated base that's primed and ready to absorb your favorite The brand also says that the liposome boosters can be used in between skincare steps or on their own.

I've found the best results when I've applied it immediately after cleansing. On the rare occasions I've felt too lazy to do my full skincare routine, I've layered the two boosters together for an even more radiant glow. I'll be honest, I was skeptical about these products and their efficacy. But then again, I used to be skeptical oftoo, and those made a huge difference in my routine.

While I can't say that Biodance's bubble boosters have made adifference in the overall quality of my skin, I have noticed a boost in my skin's glow, both immediate and long-term. Both the Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN formulas look and feel identical in terms of texture and finish. Admittedly, I'd have to do more testing to see how the two formulas differ in the long term.

That said, I do think these boosters help my other skincare products absorb—I've noticed my slightly tackysinks into my skin a bit more quickly. For anyone on the journey to glass skin or who loves a glowy base, I'd say these boosters do the job. It doesn't hurt that these bottles look like magic potions on my vanity and are a joy to use.

This serum gives a major boost of hydration and creates a smooth, glowy base for a better makeup application. It's a greatThis gel-like cream is packed with oil-based caviar capsules that instantly melt into skin. The results is intense hydration that penetrates into the deep layers of skin and a glow that lasts.has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more.

When it comes to the productsBrooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.





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