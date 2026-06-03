I Tried the Most Popular Underwear Brands—These Were My Favorite

They’re so comfy that I forget I’m wearing them at all.

The best underwear for women can be one of the biggest tone-setters of your day. The wrong pair can ride up, dig in, or show through, while the right one can help you feel more comfortable and confident.

To find the pairs worth wearing,. Trust us—not all are created equal. Below, you’ll find the standout styles that consistently impressed our testers. Whether you prefer barely there thongs or the full-coverage comfort of a boxer brief, these are the pairs that earned a spot in our drawers.

Let’s get into it.is a staple for everyday wear thanks to its softness and breathability—a major plus during hot weather, sweaty workouts, and for overall vaginal health.

“Cotton helps keep moisture away from the body and eliminates targeted heat,” says. These are some of the best pairs we’ve tested, including Amazon Essentials’s bikini undie multipack, which cost less than $3 a pair, are tag-free, and come in a wide range of colors and patterns.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, Natori’s cult-favorite French-cut panties stand out for their silky-soft feel, delicate lace trim, and layered leg openings that won’t dig in.smooths and supports your midsection under clothing—without the squeeze of a full bodysuit or corset. Our favorite pairs range from stretchy, high-waisted briefs from Quince and Leonisa that provide light shaping to more compressive styles from Spanx and Honeylove for days when you want a more contoured silhouette.

Leggings, slip dresses, and tight jeans all have one thing in common: They tend to reveal every seam of thicker panties. That’s wherecomes in. Designed to sit flat against the skin, these styles help eliminate visible panty lines while remaining comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Alo Yoga and Under Armour make some of the best underwear for workouts that are moisture-wicking but thin enough to disappear under leggings, while Skims’s high-waistedfor women, ranging from Hanky Panky’s stretchy lace thong to For Love & Lemons’ playful picnic-themed set. They’re proof that underwear can still feel special, whether worn every day or for a special occasion. , finding plus-size underwear can still be surprisingly difficult, particularly when so many brands offer limited size ranges.

These styles are available through sizes 3X and 4X and balance stomach support with comfort, using stretchy fabrics and thick waistbands that smooth without feeling restrictive. , and more. Every pair on this list was worn, washed, and lived in for at least three months, then evaluated for comfort, fit, sizing, value, and durability. The styles here are the ones that consistently stood out across categories.

Bikinis and thongs tend to be less visible under fitted clothing, while briefs, hipsters, and boy shorts offer more coverage and support. Seamless pairs work well under leggings and dresses, moisture-wicking styles are ideal for workouts, and full-coverage cuts can be especially comfortable for lounging or sleeping.team in 2023 with more than five years of experience covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major shopping events. She has worked in media for over 15 years, ...





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