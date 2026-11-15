I Tried Reese Witherspoon’s Apple Cider Cocktail, and It’s My New Holiday Favorite

A fizzy summer sipper gets a makeover for sweater weather.

? ), Reese Witherspoon posted a video of her “Fizzy Apple Cider” drink. She pours, she shimmies, she cracks open a bottle of club soda that explodes all over her kitchen floor.

It’s all very charming in Reese’s girl-next-door way that makes me want to be her bestie. And the cocktail she whips up looks really delicious, too. It’s essentially a, the sunset-orange Italian aperitivo that took patio season by storm a few years back. A classic Aperol spritz is mostly prosecco, with Aperol and a splash of soda.

Also read Angel Reese Switched Out Her Dress and Heels for Back-to-Back L.A. Events

But here, Reese makes apple cider the base for a decidedly autumnal tilt. It seems like the perfect drink after a day at the orchard or pumpkin patch. I volunteered for the very hard work of finding out.so they’re easy to find when you’re ready to cook. With MyRecipes+, you can save recipes from Instagram and TikTok, too.

Reese doesn’t offer up measurements in her video, so it’s up to you to fiddle with the ratios to get it just right for your taste. I included some rough measurements to get you started. Fill a large wine glass with ice. You want the drink nice and cold, so don’t skimp!

Advertisement

Add a shot of Aperol, about 1½ ounces. You’ll get a pretty sunset-orange color as it settles into the cider. Add a splash of club soda and give it a gentle stir.

If you like, garnish with a thin apple slice and a cinnamon stick. —the cloudy, unfiltered kind from the orchard or the produce section, rather than apple juice. Cider has more body and a little tartness that holds up against the Aperol. Juice, on the other hand, tastes thin and too sweet.

To keep the ice from melting too quickly, chill everything—the cider, the prosecco, and the club soda—ahead of time. Feel free to adjust the ratios to your taste. More cider makes it softer and sweeter. More Aperol steers it in a more bitter, grown-up direction.

For something stronger and more spritz-like, try equal parts cider, Aperol, and prosecco. For a party, you can mix the cider and Aperol in a pitcher ahead of time.

Advertisement

Then let guests pour it over ice and add the soda and prosecco so the bubbles stay fresh. The Verdict on Reese Witherspoon’s Fizzy Apple Cider Cocktail There’s a whole lot to love about this cocktail. You only need four ingredients, and you can absolutely eyeball the measurements. The cider takes off some of the Aperol’s bitter edge without making the drink too sweet, and the prosecco keeps things light and effervescent.

Plus, because it’s lower in alcohol than most traditional mixed cocktails, it’s perfect for leisurely afternoon sipping or a tailgate that stretches into the fourth quarter. If you’re looking for something fun, seasonal, and a little festive for Friendsgiving, this is it. Set out a DIY drink station with a pitcher of cider and Aperol plus bottles of club soda and prosecco, and let everyone have at it.

You can even make it NA-friendly with a zero-proof aperitivo and sparkling wine (the