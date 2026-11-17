A Roman emperor's simple fix for an overloaded modern life.

It was around 9 p.m. on a Thursday, and I saw a request come through my email. I was sitting with my daughter, trying to help her fall asleep, and suddenly felt stretched too thin.

There was a feeling of dread, and also guilt for knowing I wasn’t being fully present at bedtime. Like many people, I don’t usually feel frazzled by the big decisions. It’s the hundreds of tiny ones: the volunteering for a school event, the reply-all, the doom scroll I tell myself is “just for a minute. ” By the end of most days, I have done plenty while accomplishing very little that actually mattered to me.

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So when I stumbled on a single line written nearly 2,000 years ago by a Roman emperor, it made me pause.. Just one question from a man who was running an empire through war and plague and still felt the pull of things that didn’t matter.

For 10 days, I asked Marcus Aurelius’ question before every decision I could catch, from what plans I said yes to over the weekend to whether I really needed to look through my work email after-hours. Here’s what happened, and what experts say about why such a simple question can be so powerful.

George Long’s classic 19th-century translation , he argues that most of what we say and do is unnecessary, and that cutting it out brings “more leisure and less uneasiness. ” Then comes the line that gives the practice its name: “Accordingly on every occasion a man should ask himself, Is this one of the unnecessary things? ”It’s worth remembering who was writing this.

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Historian and cognitive psychotherapist Donald Robertson has called Aurelius “the last famous Stoic philosopher of antiquity,”Parade that the Stoics saw undisciplined attention as more than a productivity problem. He suggested zooming out before you reach for your phone and asking yourself, “Will this matter in a week? ” It’s essentially the question Aurelius asked, but with a deadline attached. Long Before Smartphones, Stoic Philosophers Warned About Constant Distraction—Psychologists Say It’s More Relevant Than Ever My rules were simple.

Before saying yes to a request, buying something, picking up my phone or starting a task, I’d pause and silently ask, “Is this actually necessary? ” If the honest answer was no, I’d skip it or delay it. I first set a few alarms throughout my day to help remind me of this experiment and give me a chance to really check-in with myself to see if there was anything I needed to reevaluate using this question.

I jotted down thoughts in my phone’s Notes app throughout this time, so that I could keep track of how the experiment was going and try to make it easier on myself once the 10 days were up and I could write about my overall experience. I started this experiment on a Friday, and instantly began overthinking my plan to visit a bookstore over the weekend.

I knew I’d make purchases, and my question about if this outing was necessary became more of a question about budgeting than anything. But I also knew it was a hard week, and I was really looking forward to that visit. Self-care, for the win.

What surprised me most was how often my alarm would go off and it would take me a second to remember why it was set in the first place, before realizing I had made some decisions without thinking about “the question” since the last alarm buzzed. That being said, I started to get the hang of it between day two and three.

I felt myself pause while doomscrolling and pivot toA Stoic Philosopher Said the Secret to a Happy Marriage Was This One Surprising Habit—Psychologists Still Agree Working full time and having kids in school means my normal day-to-day is on a pretty regular schedule, but that doesn’t mean the first week was all smooth sailing. I found that most of the times I benefited from the question of if something was necessary was when I was overthinking a problem.

For example, instead of continuing to ruminate on all possible outcomes for a specific issue after work one evening, I chose to go for a walk. The exercise and restorative shower after helped refocus my energy. One of the days, I received a long text from a loved one. I started typing, deleting and retyping a reply, when this experiment’s question crept into mind.

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I let the text sit instead, and revisited it in the morning when I felt more clear-headed. At the end of the workweek, a close friend of mine asked if I’d want to go out with a few people after an already-planned event we were attending together that evening. I paused, knowing I would be exhausted but wondered what she would prefer.

But in that pause, I knew it wasn’t necessary for me to stay out any longer, and it wasn’t necessary to try to “The answer wasn’t always “no” to this experiment’s question, by the way. One day, I was debating whether to bring up a controversial topic to a family member. For that specific topic, it was, in fact, necessary to have the difficult conversation and after chatting, we both felt a sense of relief.

By continuing to ask whether or not something was necessary over these 10 days, it actually became second nature to prioritize what was most important and to give myself grace at the same time. A Psychologist Shares What Stoic Philosophers Can Teach Parents About Raising Kids Who Don’t Need Constant PraiseParadeDon’t try to question every single action you take.

Choose two or three points, such as before you say yes, before you unlock your phone or before you buy something.as the view that “we can only control our own thoughts and behaviors. ” Asking “Is this necessary? ” works best when you aim it at your own choices, not at other people.that the Stoics believed there’s a gap between a stimulus and our reaction, and that even a few seconds there can break automatic habits like reflexive phone checking.

Aurelius framed it around what a social, reasonable person actually needs to do. Calling your sister or taking a walk can absolutely be necessary. Aurelius said trimming unnecessary thoughts keeps unnecessary actions from following. When you catch yourself replaying an argument, ask whether the replay is helping.

One thing I’m keeping from this experiment is the helpful pause between a question or emotion, before reacting. Taking time to decide how I want to intentionally respond has been a notable lesson for me during the last 10 days, and it’s given me back a sense of calm that I’ll be holding onto going forward.

Nearly 2,000 years later, the emperor’s question still does what it was meant to do: It clears away the noise so you can see what’s actually yours to carry.