These are the seven actually worth drinking.

True story: I’m always kind of drinking. In fact, I self-describe as “just a stack of alcoholic and nonalcoholic canned beverages in a trench coat.

” It’s only a slight exaggeration, too. After years of taste-testing, sampling, and creatingfor work , I needed to take a pause. Canned mocktails help sober folks move seamlessly through the world, but they’re also way more than an occupation for your empty hands while out at a friend’s BBQ, a bar, or poolside.

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The cans nowadays are full of complexity all on their own, filling a major gap in the market for drinks that just simply taste good. Plus, they look fun and perky and eminently Instagrammable, which is equally important during the eventsI taste-tested over 50 different canned mocktails from a variety of brands, with six really standing out. That said, not all canned mocktails are made equal .

Some can often taste eerily similar to their alcoholic counterparts, so do proceed with that in mind if you’re at a point in your sobriety journey where those flavors are distracting.in this humble can. Included with purchase you’ll find all the components of a bar-made margarita, like a salty-spicy jalapeño-esque backbone and a tartness that tastes fresh squeezed.

Consider all your Taco Tuesdays hangover-proof thanks to the Free Spirit nonalcoholic margarita.also stands out for its peppy bursts of spearmint and tinges of fresh lime. If you, like me, enjoy when canned mocktails don’t shy away from adding a bit of faux alcohol burn or bitterness, I think you’ll be as bowled over by Ish’s full selection, too.

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Bonus: The Ish Mojito also looks pretty damn near identical to an actual mojito when put in an iced-filled highball glass topped with mint, meaning it’s a great mocktail for when you want to really blend in among a less-than-dry crowd. I think all drinks should be a bit more bitter — it’s an unexplored flavor entirely! So if I am at a bar, I’m ordering a, or a Kingston Negroni .

But now? I’ll likely be grabbing a bottle of. These bottled NA Negronis pack in all that I know and love in a classic Negroni: herbal juniper, the bite of bitter orange, and subtle florals. In other words, this was a drink concocted by the best of all people: complete drink nerds.

And I love them for that! I’m not proud to admit this, but it must be said, because it really shows how much I love Ghia’s. Recently, I was giving a friend a few cans of my favorite mocktails as she wanted to try out sober curiosity herself. Of course, I curated a delicious selection I thought she’d like — except I completely kept all the Ghia cans to myself.

Before you say it, I just know you’d do the same — especially with the Sumac & Chili flavor. What starts as a subtle kick of heat quickly blossoms into a tangy bit of sunshine-y sumac that’s juicy without being cloyingly sweet. Basically, it’s like tasting fireworks, and it made me consider signing up for salsa lessons. Just heed my advice, and be sure to keep a stash of these in a secret place.

Some canned mocktails simply defy all categorization, existing in a league of their own. At this private party, one really stood out and made me reshuffle my ranking entirely:. If anything resembling alcohol too closely is not the mood for you at the moment, yet you still want a bev full of complexity, you’re going to want to fix your eye on this bright-orange can.

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It blends bright, juicy tangerine with herbal basil that feels like you’re drinking the first warm day that finally breaks through winter, but in a can. One thing I love about a fun drink, especially canned mocktails, is how one sip can so easily transport you to a nice little daydream. With the, I’m obviously traipsing into a hole-in-the-wall seaside Italian trattoria, aperitivo in hand, dressed in a sundress showing off just the right tan-to-sunburn ratio.

The perky, crackling bubbles don’t hide anything, but rather reveal a lemon and bitter orange juiciness that balances the rosy, floral top notes. It’s a spritz for drinks who want citrus sweetness over classically bitterness. Go full aperitivo hour by coupling the Figlia Fiore Frizzante with a bowl of salty kettle-cooked chips.

In all cases, I tasted these canned mocktails in hopes that they’d match or even out-test their alcoholic counterparts, focusing primarily on how well they mimicked an alcoholic cocktail, the quality of bubbles , and depth of flavor. : Sadly, there’s not a canned version of all the fun cocktails out there , so I focused on the ones that mimicked classic or tried to strike out with their own flavors.

Bonus points if it also looks pretty in a similar glass that you’d serve its boozy twin.and canned mocktails, is that carbonation can often help and hinder the flavor of a beverage. I eliminated any that felt like they were bubbly in a way that felt like a distraction, hiding additives or artificial flavorings, or a departure from the drink it’s trying to emulate. : In short, did it taste “canned” in any way?

If this was poured into a glass, would anyone be able to tell it came from a can?

“No, and no.” Then, it’s a hard “yes” for me. The Secret to Better Baked Potatoes? Cook Them Like the British Do