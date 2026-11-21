Trendy mom and baby fitness classes — a new craze in Los Angeles — can make a mom feel younger, cooler and more connected to her pre-baby self.

Hair cascading down in perfect ponytails and braids, these women seemed calm and confident, yet still very eager to be there. One said she was surprised she got “off the waitlist” and into the class.

I soon learn that the class was Coachella-themed: A fresh flower crown was laid out for each of us. Vegan protein smoothies, the instructor said, await us at the end of the class. The whole scene felt almost comedic — so unaware of itself and so hyperbolically Los Angeles, with one major distinction: Everyone there was a mom, with a small child in tow.

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Even more surprising, perhaps, is that everyone — yes, moms and babies — was there to work out. In Los Angeles, there’s a whole new genre of fitness class where you work out with your baby. And it’s not only fun and chic … it’s almost a way to cosplay as your younger, child-free self.

Whether it’s a hip-hop baby dance class, stroller barre or what one class describes as a “total baby workout,” LA has become flooded with these types of classes, catering to women who have already bought into LA’s high-end studio workout culture. Now that these women are moms, they crave workout classes that can encompass their new identity, while preserving a part of their old one.

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While cultural and socioeconomic differences with the women around me abounded, motherhood had made us equals. We all grabbed our huge diaper bags from our cars, rolled our Doonas and UppaBaby strollers in together, and strapped our squirming kids onto our bodies as we stretched to music that was engineered to be performed by the latest Nepo baby. The instructor encouraged me to take another, smaller fresh flower crown for my baby.

“Babychella,” she joked. But in some ways, it wasn’t a joke at all. Much like my perception of Coachella, these baby fitness classes are a lot more about the hype, culture and community than making sure a mother and her child both get a comprehensive workout. And yes, it’s about looking very cute while doing it.

I adjusted the crown on my baby’s small, soft head. Despite the neon room accents and the swelling beats of Katseye, she had fallen asleep, and would continue to sleep peacefully throughout the duration of the class. Other kids were more active and engaged — walking around, mirroring their moms as they lunged, grapevined and squatted to the music. Patrons dance at Avalon nightclub in Hollywood, California, Saturday, May 10, 2014.

The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary. For a split second, it’s 2 a.m., I’m a decade younger and on a crowded dance floor in Echo Park. But then, my baby startles awake, spits up a little, and I’m back.

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Then I realize that trendy mom and baby fitness classes are an indicator of just how much millennial and Gen Z Angelenos are embracing parenthood without letting go of their former child-free selves. Advertisement So while the mom and baby fitness craze might appear to be another ridiculous LA wellness trend, the experience was actually quite powerful. At the start of the class, again, I was skeptical. In the middle, I shifted to cautiously intrigued.

By the end of this Coachella-themed, mommy-and-me pop-techno dance class, I was all in. For those 45 minutes, I bonded with my baby. I also tapped into my old self, my current self and an unlikely community around me. As someone who’s never fully felt a part of any fitness space, it was refreshing to experience all of these relational geometries, and to move and sway to music with these LA-brand women and their babies.

I felt connected, and at certain times, very cool. Rebecca Leib is a writer, producer and podcaster based in Los Angeles. Sound Nightclub in Hollywood fills to capacity on Saturday, June 19, 2021, following 15 months of shutdown. Trendy mom and baby fitness classes — a new craze in Los Angeles — can make a mom feel younger, cooler and more connected to her pre-baby self.

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at Sound Nightclub on Dec. 31, 2014, in Los Angeles. Patrons dance at Avalon nightclub in Hollywood, California, Saturday, May 10, 2014. The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary.