I Thought I Was Ready for the Indy 500—I Was Wrong

Here's all the gear you need to maximize your enjoyment at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing or any other events on your personal race calendar.

Attending the Indianapolis 500 should be on every race fan's bucket list. It sure was on mine, and this year, I was finally able to check it off.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing did not disappoint. The racing unlocked a personal epiphany. This place, this event, is legit. There's unparalleled access, hordes of people, cars that grabbed my eyeballs with a 240-mph magnet, and an aura generated exclusively by the Brickyard's monumental history.

How did Monza earn its Temple of Speed moniker when this place exists? In any case, I've decided to return next year; how could I not? And while the racing was outstanding, I learned some valuable lessons on my inaugural trip—most important, to put some damn sunscreen on. In fact, there are multiple things I'm adding to my packing list for next year, and I figured I'd share them with you.at the Indy 500.

Without getting into the science on which SPF to get, any sunscreen is better than none. After the race, you'll see countless people with a worrisome red hue and be grateful you won't have to deal with the aftermath all June. A good watch is the ultimate accessory, so why not pick up a timepiece themed after the famed race?

This one from—the official timekeeper of the Indy 500—features a unique brick-brown motif and race logo, and it would look splendid on your wrist as you watch the race. However, it's a limited edition and sells out quickly, so if you see one, don't waste a second and snag it right away. One of the best things about the Indy 500 is the food-and-drink scene. No, not necessarily what they sell at the track, but what people bring in.

And thanks to the Speedway's relatively lax size restriction , people bring in a lot. If you want to bring your own adult beverages and grub, this insulated backpack cooler fromfits within that size restriction. The best part? No need to lug around a proper cooler—just throw this one on your back.

It's comfy, water-resistant, and holds up to 39 cans. A good pair of sunglasses is essential to enjoying the race—how are you going to pay attention for three hours while squinting? We love this pair fromThe Indianapolis 500 bleachers are no joke—just like the ones from your high school football field. A sturdy, comfortableis a must-have, and we like these ones that come with back support, armrests, and all-important cupholders.

This set comes with two chairs—one for a friend or for saving until the first one wears out. Feel like bringing a bunch of stuff, but not looking forward to carrying it all? The Indy 500 allows wagons to solve your problems. We've used this one fromfor two years now without fail.

Rated to carry up to 440 pounds and equipped with an electric motor, it's perfect for loading up and bringing to the track.might be the best option for you. It's not your traditional warm hoodie—this one is built with a lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking material to both keep you cool and protected from the sun's harsh rays. As you can see by many of the items on this list, the sun can be a big problem at the Indy 500.

Any type of hat will help keep the rays off your face, but thisfrom Top-Ex takes protecting your noggin seriously. With a built-in neck protector, it's the ultimate way to ensure you head home without looking like a lobster.. There are tons of options online, but it's worth checking out the gift shops at the track too. Whether you want to skew more toward humorous or race-themed, there's something for just about everyone.certainly does the trick.

There were tons of people with these on, and I didn't see a single person wearing one who was miserable. Though most of those people were sunburnt, so see slide No. 1. A vast majority of the folks at the race rep the USA, and if you feel like joining in, this set ofcomes with complimentary bald eagle screeches.

Featuring sunglasses, a headband, wristbands, and a set of cupholder overalls, this set will ensure you'll be ready for a rip-roaring time.

's renowned testing standards mandate that we use all products we feature and that our findings and recommendations are based on personal experience and knowledge—not hype. We won't claim to have tested something we haven't, and we'll never recommend a product we wouldn't buy ourselves. Collin Morgan is a Commerce Editor at Hearst Autos, where he presents the best gear for your automotive endeavors.

He has been a technician in the trenches of Midwestern automotive repair, explored the automotive shrines in central Italy, and now enjoys making slow cars go fast around various Michigan racetracks.





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