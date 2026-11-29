I thought becoming a successful lawyer would make me happy. I was wrong.
I was a lifelong overachiever who landed a job at a big law firm. I left for a better work-life balance.
The author said she's always been an overachiever and thought a career in law made sense. She eventually realized that wasn't the life she wanted.
Courtesy of Jamie Davis Smith. I quickly realized that working at a law firm wouldn't offer the life I wanted. I amIn kindergarten, I remember proudly being chosen by my teacher to help students struggling with math because their answers came so easily to me. In elementary and middle school, I was in the, which let me work on more advanced material than my peers.
When it was time for high school, I was admitted to a highly selective magnet school for the city's best and brightest. Even there, among the smartest and hardest-working students in the area, I was placed in advanced classes. When I walked across the stage at graduation, I was handed an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree instead of a high school diploma thanks to my high GPA. , graduating magna cum laude.
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