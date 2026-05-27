'I think we've won the lottery': Leander resident claims share of $20M Powerball jackpot

A Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced.The winning

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: A person holds a Powerball lottery ticket they purchased at the Brew Market & Cafe on September 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #4165 at 10742 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander and matched all six numbers drawn May 2: 25-37-42-52-65, Powerball 14. A second jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida split the Grand Prize. The Texas winner, who elected to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option and received $4,488,330.34 before taxes.

"I'm not a regular lottery player, but I saw on a billboard that there had recently been a big jackpot, so the next morning when I stopped in at QuikTrip for a coffee, I bought a Powerball ticket," the winner said. "A few days later we were out running errands when I noticed the ticket in my wallet and I thought to myself, 'I need to check that so I can toss it.

' Only, this time when I checked it, I saw that I'd won. I was stunned.

""When my returned to the car asked me, 'Are you okay? ' and I told , 'I think we've won the lottery. '" The couple checked the numbers several times and placed the ticket in a safe when they arrived home. For now, the winner said, there are no grand spending plans.

"We're planning to save the money for the time being until we decide what we want to do with it," the claimant said. QuikTrip #4165 may be eligible to receive a $250,000 retailer bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

The win marks the fourth Powerball Grand Prize claimed by a Texas Lottery player all-time and the first since September 2025, when theProsecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to three years and five months in prison. A Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced.

The winningSAN ANTONIO - A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after shooting a man while he as robbing two people during a violent series of encounters back in May. Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos, 18, was charged with aggravateStart your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with Senior Fellow in Pediatrics at IMA, Dr. Katherine Welch.

Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with former White House economic advisor Steve Moore.





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