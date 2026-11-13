A low-profile tracker for runners who want health data without the wristwatch overload.

. They bastardize one of the most lasting examples of single-function elegance—the wristwatch—and turn it into an omnipresent reminder that your health is declining in some way at all times: too fast, too slow, not enough rest, not enoughsleep, you’re 34 only in years—your body is a wheezing 78, etc. I’m aware of my mortality and run to forget it.combat most of my grievances.

They don't offer real-time notifications, and many don’t even have screens. However, many are also obtrusive, have subscription fees to see the full scope of health data, or are just ugly. Theis covert , you’re on the hook for a 12-month subscription. Both devices also cost well over $200.

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It's steep for something I want to use only while lifting or running, not in my civilian life.after reading how simple it was to use. After weeks of testing, it’s stayed out of the way, gives me the health metrics I want, and is priced right at $100. The Fitbit Air gives me heart rate, steps, and estimated calories burned through the paired Google Health app.

It has a simple interface that lets me go as deep as I want in data, and it's delightful to use. I only use it for fitness, but you can also track food and water intake. I wanted a fitness tracker to record running, lifting, and the occasional rowing or cycling workout.

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I’ve run four marathons and one half marathon, relying only on my phone and Strava to tell me how far I ran, how long it took, and pace breakdowns. Running is how I turn on, tune in, and drop out. A running watch would have me constantly worrying about my pace or anxiously waiting for a notification that my heart rate has gone above Zone 2.

I want heart rate data from my runs, but I don’t want it to bother me in the moment. Linking the Fitbit Air to Strava was easy and straightforward. I’m still used to manually starting a run in the Strava app, but the device automatically detects them and loads the data into the Google Health app. It also tracks lifting sessions, giving me an idea of cardio load and time spent in different heart rate zones.

I’ve only needed to charge it once in about two and a half weeks, but I don’t wear it every day. The Fitbit Air is so pleasantly small and lightweight that I forget I’m wearing it. I don’t even clock it on runs, and it doesn’t hinder gripping dumbbells or the handlebars on my spin bike and rowing machine.

I’m using the Performance Loop wristband that it comes with and see no need for another—it’s comfortable, inconspicuous, and easy to adjust. Call me shallow, but how a fitness tracker looks is generally where they lose me. The device reads more like a wristband from the night before or a NATO strap of a field watch; I’m fine with either interpretation. If people ask, I say it’s a Kabbalah bracelet.

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The Fitbit Air tracks heart rate variability, blood oxygen, skin temperature variation, sleep stages, and irregular heart rhythm alerts for atrial fibrillation. You can also upgrade your Google Health membership to Premium for adaptive AI coaching that breaks down health metrics and suggests workouts. These are features more expensive fitness trackers tout, and I’m not interested in them. I’m not using the device to its full potential.

That’s the beauty of the Fitbit Air—capable tracking that lets you tap into the info you want without bombarding you with data.with a focus on men's style, gear, and home goods. Recently, he was coordinator of partnership content at another product journalism outlet. Prior to that, he was a buyer for an independent men's shop in Houston, Texas, where he learned all about what makes great products great. He enjoys thrifting for 90s Broadway tees and vintage pajama sets.

His spare time is occupied by watching movies and running to impress strangers on Strava.