A 102-year-old grandma still plays in her family’s annual Thanksgiving game, even when her great-grandson, an MLB player, is pitching.

A 102-year-old grandma still plays in her family’s annual Thanksgiving game, even when her great-grandson, an MLB player, is pitching. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports.

A San Diego cul-de-sac has been transformed into a concrete baseball diamond, home to the Zimmer family’s annual Thanksgiving game for about 22 years. But she’s not satisfied with acting as batting coach. Putting aside her walker, the great-grandmother steps up to the imaginary plate with a blue, plastic bat in hand. One, two, three swings at bright yellow wiffle balls and Sellaro strikes out.

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But for her family, the misses don’t detract from her baseball chops and a love of the game that helped inspire two of her great-grandsons to become Major League Baseball players. Kyle and Bradley Zimmer, La Jolla High School graduates, were both first-round draft picks out of the University of San Francisco. Kyle now pitches for the Kansas City Royals, and Bradley plays center field for the Cleveland Indians.