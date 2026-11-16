I Swear Wins Three Scottish BAFTAs Including Best Film

The film I Swear dominates the Scottish BAFTAs with three major wins. Director Kirk Jones and actor Robert Aramayo lead the haul alongside Lesley Manville's acting prizes in Glasgow.

The film I Swear achieved a historic sweep at the Scottish Baftas, securing three of the ceremony's most prestigious awards in Glasgow on Sunday night. The ceremony, which celebrated the finest talent in the country's television and film industries, saw the biographical movie take home the titles of Best Film, Best Director, and Best Film Actor. This triple victory underscored the cultural impact of the movie, which dramatizes the real-life experiences of Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson from Galashiels in the Borders.

I Swear Takes Top Honors in Glasgow

Kirk Jones, the director behind the production, accepted the Best Director award, expressing deep gratitude to the central figure of the story. Jones began his acceptance speech by acknowledging Mr. Davidson, stating that he knew it had been a long and at times really difficult journey for the campaigner. He went on to praise Mr. Davidson for teaching him the vital importance of acceptance and empathy, sentiments that clearly resonated with the audience. Robert Aramayo, who portrayed Mr. Davidson in the film, was also honored with the Best Film Actor award, cementing the production's success across multiple technical and performance categories.

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John Davidson and Production Team Celebrate

John Davidson, the inspiration behind the film, navigated a complex path to the red carpet. Last February, Mr. Davidson was involved in a controversy when he shouted an offensive word after the film's Baftas win sparked a public row. Consequently, he decided to watch this year's ceremony from a separate room to avoid potential disruption. Despite this previous incident, the campaigner engaged warmly with fans and colleagues upon arrival. He was pictured hugging Dottie Achenbach, the nurse who took him in as a teenager and has supported him for decades, highlighting the personal support network behind his public advocacy.

Competing Acts and Other Major Winners

While I Swear dominated the film categories, other notable performances were recognized by the academy. Lesley Manville won the Best Film Actress award for her role in Midwinter Break, showcasing her versatility in a supporting dramatic capacity. In the television sector, Lucy Halliday took home the equivalent Best Television Actress prize for her work in The Testaments. Robert Carlyle also received high acclaim, bagging the Actor award for his performance in The Hack, adding to the night's diverse recognition of acting talent across different genres and mediums.

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Star-Studded Red Carpet and Audience Awards

The event featured a vibrant red carpet where numerous high-profile figures gathered to celebrate the industry. Sam Heughan was thrilled to receive the Outstanding Contribution Award to Television alongside John Bell, honoring their long-standing impact on the genre. Traitors winner Stephen Libby was left tearful when he won the audience award, dressed in a distinctive two-piece tartan suit by Siobhan Mackenzie. The evening also provided nostalgic moments for Doctor Who fans, who witnessed Ncuti Gatwa meet his Tardis predecessor Peter Capaldi on the red carpet.

Industry Reflections and Future Outlook

Peter Capaldi, aged 68, shared his perspective on the ceremony, describing it as the best, the most important, and always the most fun Baftas. He noted that the participants do not take themselves too seriously, a sentiment that reflected the warm atmosphere of the Glasgow event. Other notable attendees included Katie Leung, 39, who impressed in a silver gown, and Julia Brown, 29, who wore a bright high-neck cut-out plunge gown with balloon sleeves. Host Edith Bowman also used her opening monologue to humorously warn guests not to overextend their speeches to avoid paying double rates to their babysitters, ending the night on a light note.