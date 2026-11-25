Nacho de Marco started coding for his dad at 15 in Argentina. He later cofounded BairesDev, a company estimated to be worth over $1 billion.

Nacho de Marco's dad paid him to code, starting when he was 15. He bootstrapped the business and turned down an early acquisition offer for millions in 2013.in the 1980s, I had an absolutely terrible public school education.

Luckily, my parents were phenomenal at helping my three siblings and me learn at home.. I wanted to play soccer, not work with him, but when he offered to pay me $1 an hour, it was enough to put my soccer ball away. I thought I was going to be rich. I tracked my hours carefully — even deducting time for bathroom breaks.

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I didn't want to overcharge my dad. At the end of the first month, I'd earned $82. More importantly, I'd fallen in love with coding. It was the creativity that got me.

When I realized I could create and build solutions, I couldn't imagine doing anything else with my life. The next years of my life were spent programming nearly 24/7. During college and graduate school, I worked during the day, attended class from 7 to 11 p.m., and then took a 90-minute bus ride home. People told me my schedule sounded like a nightmare.

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But I enjoyed programming so much that I didn't mind being tired. It ended up being a blessing. People tend to forget that luck plays a big role in success. My lucky break came when someone who I knew offered me a large project that required a team.

I reached out to Paul, who became my cofounder, and he was crazy enough to say, "Yeah, we can do it.

"That first year, Paul and I worked constantly. At the end of it, I'd earned $3,000. He had a family, and I was still living at home, so he took a salary, and I got what was left. I hoped our company would eventually be worth the effort we put in.

I couldn't live on $3,000, so I took a full-time job in Australia. I'd work from 9 to 6 at that job, and then work on BairesDev till 3 a.m. I did that for about 18 months until I couldn't do both.. Turning that down was very, very risky. For a bit, it was tough.

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I felt like I was having a heart attack every time I had to). I'm an optimist, but even I never could have imagined that we'd scale like this, all without outside investment. It still seems statistically impossible.for 99.99% of people. But I've reached a point where I feel safe.

Once I was no longer in, I realized I could help those around me. I wanted to return the luck I'd had to my siblings, parents, and friends. I wouldn't be where I am without them. , and also proud of the way we've helped people around the world.

If you're the smartest person in a small town in Brazil or Argentina, you're not going to get many great opportunities, unfortunately. BairesDev gives people in the middle of nowhere a chance. That's going to become more common with AI. We've given our engineers superpowers.

AI has shrunk the capital requirements for building a business, and it's going to level the playing field for smart people from around the world to do great things. Someone from Africa will be able to compete with someone in New York City. Nothing comes without problems, but I'm pretty confident about the future.