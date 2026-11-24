It turns out that Scoop’s Stanton stovepipe jeans are the exact right jeans for a 45-year-old.

The other day I was in the East Village, gazing out the window of the salon while my kids got haircuts, and two young girls walked by in low-rise, bootcut Diesel jeans.

Suddenly, my head was spinning. Had I unwittingly slipped into a time loop? It seemed possible. After all, the Strokes had recently released a new album and America was waging war in the Middle East on a flimsy pretext.

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Was I 23 and living in a dingy apartment on Rivington street above a vegan café co-owned by Moby? I shook my head to dispel these visions and looked down to remind myself that in 2026, my legs are encased in the sturdy denim ofChoosing jeans, for a person of my exact age and tenure in NYC , is existentially fraught. We can’t look back — we can never look back. Low rise — never again.

Not in our name. Boot cut — maybe. Jenn Romolini’s newsletter , which is a reliably great source of fashion advice for people who want to look okay while also being medium-old. For the price of three iced lattes, I figured it was okay to take a gamble.

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Jenn’s description — “stretchy but not too stretchy, with a natural-looking wash and the ideal not-too-baggy or slim straight leg, plus a good ass fit” — was exactly what I needed to hear. I also learned, which are $620. Those jeans have a size range that tops out at 32, making one to one comparison impossible for me, a 34.

Also, if the $620 jeans are better than the $32 jeans, which is entirely possible, I don’t really need to know that information. When my Stanton jeans first arrived, I put them on and found they were, in a word, perfect. I have slim hips and a big/nonexistent waist and wear a size 12-14 depending on whatever mystery logic different brands use.

I sized down to a 12 and had no problem zipping them up, meaning they had just enough give to accommodate my gut. The heavy denim flows nicely out from a slim fit at the thigh to a loose, but not baggy, line around the leg. Their one cool trick is that they are 99 percent cotton and 1 percent spandex, which means that they 99 percent look like non-stretch jeans.

I wore them to the office and showed them to every Strategist editor I encountered, and all of those women paused to feel the weight of the denim and at least pretended to be impressed. For one editor, I even did a little twirl. Such is the power of the Stanton. Even better news: All of this remained true after I washed them, which I disgustingly had not done before wearing them the first time.

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You will not be mistaken for a 25-year-old in these jeans, but that’s kind of the point. They are a compromise, a pair of pants you put on when you want to make a statement and the statement is “I am wearing jeans with a zipper and a non-elasticized waist.

” My one caveat is that I’m 5’7’’ and the 30’’ inseam hits just below the ankle on me, making them look good with sneakers or loafers, but on my shorter, curvier friendis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutYou'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.

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