I Spent Four Days With the Leica Q3 43 F1 Camera

F1 fan gets F1 camera.

A giant television screen is as close as I got to shooting F1 with the limited-edition Leica Q3 43. Formula One has changed a lot since I’ve been watching.

People used to look at me strangely when I said I enjoyed watching race cars drive around in circles on a Sunday. Now, the sport is swamped by new fans drawn to the sport via Netflix’sI hold no ill will towards this new generation of fans who I doubt can list every F1 World Champion going all the way back to the 1980s as I can.

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In fact, without them, I dare say I would never have received the limited edition Leica Q3 43 F1 edition in a brown cardboard box this week. , I simply had to try it. Photography and F1 have a history: Canon sponsored Williams in the team’s glory days; possibly my favourite F1 photo of all time is Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna glancing over at each other while driving almost 200 miles per hour in Barcelona in 1991.

Their wheels are inches apart from each other, both daring each other to see who will brake first. The sponsor on Mansell’s wing reads ‘Canon. ’ So far as I know, this is Leica’s first-ever foray into F1. The special version of the Q3 43 comes with carbon fiber grips, a material that’s both light and strong, which is why F1 teams have been using it to build cars for the past 40 years.

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The camera comes covered in non-slip microvelour that’s modeled on a racing steering wheel. The pictures really don’t do this material justice; it’s a beautiful touch and I couldn’t stop running my fingers over it, like when you’ve just shaved your head. That’s not all the F1-inspired hardware, either. The shutter is a soft-release button with a carbon inlay and red rim.

It reminds me of an old-school stopwatch, the kind you’d see in a movie about a promising young rookie arriving for testing with an established team at a rain-soaked racetrack somewhere in England. He completes his first lap, the timekeeper clicks the stopwatch, glances at the time, turns to the engineers, and gives a knowing smile. You just know he’s going to be something special.

Having never shot a Leica Q3 of any focal length, I immediately fell in love with it. I mean, it’s just so damn beautiful. It’s a perfectly proportioned camera, and a joy to use. It took me no time at all to set up, and I particularly enjoyed the little ‘zoom’ button that crops into the sensor from the 60-megapixel 43mm to the five-megapixel 150mm end.

This is pretty much straight out of camera JPEG with a bit of contrast boost. I headed to the skatepark to see how it handled action. It’s no action camera, but nevertheless I got some decent frames in. And it’s certainly a head-turner.

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I showed it to as many people as I could over the past four days, and everyone was taken with it. The BMXers were particularly impressed with the microvelour finish. My mom called it “handsome. ”Spinning the sliders on the RAW file, it holds up pretty good.

I wanted to shoot some pulsating auto action with it, but I quickly realized that — despite the F1 logo on the front — it’s not exactly a camera for shooting high-speed objects. It’s still a Leica Q3; it’s a camera that wants you to slow down and think carefully about what you’re shooting. In his, Chris Niccolls said, “There is a simplicity and a meditative experience to be had, wandering the streets with a compact camera on your shoulder.

” That is true. As I write this, the camera is already on its way back to Leica. I will miss it. But at almost $10,000, it’s very unlikely I will be buying one.