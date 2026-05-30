I Run a Summer Camp. I Have One Piece of Advice for Parents Nervous About Sending Their Kids.

Your baby isn't having a bad time. He's transcending.

His mom isn’t wrong. Max does look upset. He’s too focused on making a snowman out of air-dry clay to notice the camera, let alone smile at it.

The photo is 1 of 760. Our media team posts 300 to 400 photos of campers to our parent communications app every day at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. I reassure Max’s mom that he is happy.

Then, I give his name to one of our three seasonal photographers, our videographer, or our social media coordinator, who goes looking for Max and a better photo. I’m the program director at a traditional private overnight camp in New Hampshire. We’re “long season” , “midsize” , and most of our families pay full tuition, though we offer scholarships.

I’ve been working at camps since I was a teenager, so I can tell you one thing for sure: Max is not having a bad time. Max is fucking transcending. He’s 12 years old and he hasn’t thought about his phone in nine days. And the regular photo dumps—aided by facial recognition technology, which parents opt into, to tag their campers—were supposed to mitigate parental anxiety, not fuel it.

But we’re up against too much. During the school year, parents’ devices buzz incessantly against their desks and wrists. They’re used to tracking their kids’ locations and getting ClassDojo updates wherein their children earn literal points for staying nice and quiet. When camp is in their feeds, it’s branded as an “ When working families have few other childcare options over the summer, sending kids to day camp can be a begrudging necessity.

Overnight camp is a different story: There are over 7,000 across the U.S., at every price point. But just like daycare providers and elementary school teachers, camp employees are dealing with an ever-lengthening list of parental requirements. Every year, parents expect more, demand more. More amenities, more specialization, more guarantees.

Max’s mom wants us to put tennis on his schedule more often, to get him working on his backhand, to let him FaceTime her from the air-conditioned office when his wrist hurts. She needs assurances about Max’s present and about his future. And not just that her baby is safe. She needs to know our program has a measurable ROI, because any unaccounted-for hour could be a wasted one.

A friend who also works in the camp world told me that watching his own kids scroll TikTok gives him visceral anxiety, like he’s witnessing them wasting their lives. That’s why he sends his kids to camp. It’s also why Max’s mom can’t stop calling. Wanting more photos and more tennis are two symptoms of the same pressure: for modern parents to be the omniscient narrators of their kids’ lives.

Which puts at stake what camp was built to do. American sleepaway camp was invented in the late 1800s to solve a problem we’d recognize today: children growing up too siloed, supervised, and insulated from the friction that builds confidence. The fix was a no-brainer.

Get a kid away from mom, into nature, next to a young adult she can actually imagine becoming, and she emerges more confident—and with more friends.buy individual camp experiences like high ropes courses and waterskiing “à la carte. ” But the point of organized camping is true immersion into a tight-knit community with every incentive to figure out how to get along.

The value of sleepaway camp lives in all the momentsBut under so much pressure, parents can’t help but get in the way. I’m designing the program around their nerves. Schedules, staffing, training, all of it. Parents aren’t only present abstractly; I’ll hang up with a mom, go check on her kid, and before I say hello, I get a: “Did my mom call you?

” Of course, the gap between parents and children used to be wider. In 1926, parents put their kid on a train, the kid walked a mile into the woods, and a month later they’d hear from the kid. That was the norm, calibrated to a childhood without iPhones. Camp still works, this argument goes.

It’s just scaled to a new baseline of parental anxiety inflation. Camp has long been a negative image of whatever the rest of childhood looked like. But maintaining a meaningful difference from modern childhood is both more critical than everharder to achieve. Camp’s enrichment has graduated to full-blown intervention—a protracted unlearning of instant gratification, ghosting, parasocial relationships, and painstaking profile curation.

Camp offers so much, but none of it is exactly itemizable.parents are increasingly weighing camp against. Longtime YMCA executive and camp consultant Dan Weir often asks the parents in his focus groups why they might choose a hockey league over a sleepaway camp. Parents cite competition, skill development, social interaction, and health and fitness—and they’ll spend, on average. That’s a 46 percent jump since 2019.

A third of the families Weir talks to have taken on debt to keep their kids playing. Parents have been taught by professionals with the data to prove it that a child’s life can be optimized. They naturally project that template onto camp. Weir says it plainly: “They don’t think they’re buying childcare, they’re designing and maxxing their kid’s life.

” Camp produces all the outcomes parents are paying sports leagues for, but as side effects of something deeper. Camp professionals know this. But we’re not great salespeople. We’re tripping over ourselves to make TikToks.

Too often, we make it worse. Some camps undershare to avoid setting parents off, and accidentally treat valuable information as noise. I know of stories where parents discovered from a photo that their child had sprained an ankle. Their fury was justified.

Parents are owed knowledge of their kid’s well-being. The photo of Max smiling is a different ask. That’s the line camps need to draw. Here’s what we’re trying at my camp this summer: A Band-Aid doesn’t generate a notification, but anything logged by a nurse does.

We want to honor the distinction between what parents deserve and what the maxxing apparatus has trained them to expect. Holding the line is hard. Parents will push back on it, however reasonable it is, and we’ll have to say no. Some camps keep a boundary and lose families.

“There will never be enough photos,” Weir told me. “It’s a drug for parents—information. ”Parents are caught in the same machine that my camp is trying to pull their kids out of. So our way forward can’t be fewer photos, and it can’t be more either.

It’s to stop playing defense and get better at telling parents the truth: We know you’re weighing us against a weekend at Disney and a season of travel hockey. We know camp feels infinitely less safe than those. So here’s what we’ll tell you and when. Here’s what to make of our silence.

What camp offers, and what it asks for in return, is a factory reset. We can’t pose for a smile right now. We’re making





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