“I Ride That High For Days”: People Are Sharing The Highest “Dopamine-to-Effort” Ratio They’ve Discovered In Their Lives, And I’m Adding Every One To My Routine

'It gives me all the dopamine I could ever need.'

As a freelance contributor for BuzzFeed, I create fun personality quizzes and list-based articles covering topics including mental health, relationships, pop culture, and entertainment. You know those little things that make you unreasonably happy, even though they take almost no effort?

I'm talking about the tiny, everyday pleasures that can turn your whole mood around in seconds.

Also read Massachusetts doctor’s chilling cause of death after vanishing on bike ride revealed

"What's the highest dopamine-to-effort ratio you've ever discovered in life? " I was looking forward to reading about the simple, low-effort things that give people a high:"You know when you wake up about an hour before your alarm goes off and can just go right back to sleep for another hour? That 15-second window.

""Reading. Like, actually reading. If you haven’t done it in a while, it’ll take a week or so of consistent 15- to 30- minute blocks of actually trying to read and comprehend what you’re reading. After a while, you’ll sit down to read, look up and realize an hour has passed, but it felt like 10 minutes.

I love reading dopamine, and society has done a poor job of truly teaching people 'how to read.

' It’s more powerful than what we've been conditioned to believe. " "Putting your pajamas in the dryer while you’re showering and then getting to put on a warm T-shirt and sweatpants is, like, peak happiness for me, especially after a long day. " "Sunshine! Just stepping outside and soaking up a little natural sunlight can help boost your mood, support serotonin and dopamine regulation, and help keep your circadian rhythm on track.

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One of the simplest ways to give your brain a little pick-me-up without having to do much of anything!

" "Looking through the comments and wondering how doomscrolling isn't mentioned. It requires the minimal amount of effort, and everybody who got to this post chose this dopamine hit.

""Having sex with my husband. I still don't understand how something that is so cheap, easy and legal feels so amazing every time.

""I wish that worked for me. I get basically zero satisfaction or feeling of accomplishment from knocking things out, maybe just a tiny moment of relief from the anxiety and self-criticism before whatever else is on the list moves up one spot and replaces it. It’s shoveling back the ocean.

""Every now and then, my right thumb locks up from when I broke it 20 years ago. To unlock it, I just move it down like I’m pushing a detonator, and it makes this loud popping sound. It doesn’t hurt; it feels great, and it brings me so much joy. Usually happens in the morning.

""Bird bath videos on YouTube. They're intended for cats. They deliver soothing little bird vibes with zero effort. You can just sit and watch a goldfinch eat a seed or a robin take a nice bath with no stress at all.

Top-quality dopamine.

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" "I've recently learned it activates your vagus nerve, and that’s why it feels so good, even though we’re warned it could damage the eardrum. Living dangerously over here!

" "ADHD hyperfixation. What you have to do to get it varies, but sometimes it's as simple as looking at a picture of the thing you like. And the dopamine reward is wild, like a drug-level feel-good.

"Finding a random $20 in a jacket pocket you haven't worn since last winter. Zero effort, and somehow it feels like free money from past you. LOL.

""Washing your feet at the end of the day. Especially if you wear sandals. If you have a tub, it takes 20 seconds, and the difference is remarkable. I get why there’s so much talk about foot-washing in the Bible.

Their feet were probably dusty AF.

" "Music Just pressing play takes no effort, and it's very satisfying. Even more so when you're dancing or playing it.

""Tbh, motorcycling. It doesn’t take much effort for me to ride, as I am sort of ‘autopiloting,' but it gives all the dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins I could ever need.

"What's an activity that gives you the highest"Dopamine-to-Effort" ratio? Let us know in the comments or via this anonymous form!