I Refuse to Settle for Boring Linen—These 3 Plus-Size Brands Get It Right

Fun colors, prints, and shapes are top of mind.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAll it took was one good piece for me to change my mind, though. Once I realized how wonderfully lightweight and breathable this textile is in the), you generally don’t have to worry about keeping linen perfectly pressed, because wrinkles don’t take away from the luxe yet relaxed vibe inherent to a good From that day forward, I’ve been on the hunt for the best linen pieces in plus size.

For me, that means, print, and interesting shapes—I want it all to fit well, too. I will give it to you straight: It's an uphill battle.

A lot of linen pieces on the market feature basic silhouettes that more closely resemble a cult-adjacent-commune uniform than serve capital F. But fortunately, some retailers consistently bring color and interest in this summer-ready natural fiber, and I’ve rounded up the best ones for you, ahead.pieces that I love too, but I can’t help but be drawn to campy coords like this one for summer.from Swimsuits for All, and it transitioned seamlessly from beach cover-up to a breezy, breathable outfit that worked for errands in the city, too.

And like any good matching set, there are so many ways to style each piece individually, so don’t be surprised if you see me wearing thisAnother thing that initially held me back from being all in on linen is that it tends to be expensive. Now, I’m not saying it's unjustified—it takes a lot of work to get from a flax plant to finished fabric—but the price point was still a blocker when it came to building a real, wearable linen selection in my wardrobe.

So findingThis scalloped edge mini dress is a perfect example: cute, colorful, whimsical, and wearable. The rich reddish-orange hue is even more vibrant in person, and I gotmany compliments on my first day wearing this one around NYC. I expect this to be in heavy rotation as temps continue to heat up. For this look, I kept the accessories minimal: just a singleGet exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

This truly size-inclusive label was the brand that first got me to love linen with their perfectfeels very now, trend-wise. This pair is also immensely comfortable, sitting high on the waist and flowing over my belly without touching at all .

I first wore them for a day of yard sale-hopping with my friends in Brooklyn, and we ended up walking a few more miles than expected when a huge thoroughfare was blocked off for a half marathon. Overin the hot midday sun later, I was still comfortable and getting compliments on my pants. I now want these in all five colors.





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