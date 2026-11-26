I quit my corporate job to open a cinnamon roll bakery. A year later, here's what surprised me most.
Arin Senior left corporate finance to open a cinnamon roll bakery in NYC. A year later, she is working 100-hour weeks and but feeling more satisfied.
Arin Senior, a financial analyst, left her corporate finance job to open Spirals, a cinnamon-roll bakery in NYC. Eli Nathan/SpiralsSenior has never worked in a bakery before and found her scope of work to be surprising.
Arin Senior, 26, is the founder of Spirals, a cinnamon-roll bakery in New York City's East Village. She opened the shop in August 2025 after leaving her job as a strategic finance analyst at The Estée Lauder Companies. A Wharton graduate, Senior spent nearly two years developing the idea for Spirals before taking the plunge. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
I spent years working in strategy and finance in the corporate beauty industry, but I always knew I wanted to open my own business and be my own boss. , after spending months developing recipes, finding a location, and figuring out everything that goes into starting a business. We opened in August 2025, and by October, we were profitable. A year into running the bakery, I've learned that being your own boss isn't necessarily about working fewer hours.
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