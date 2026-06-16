I Put Clinique’s New Line for “Very Sensitive” Skin to the Test

My skin isn’t just sensitive—it’s totally crashing out. Would Clinique’s new Daily Calm line deliver on its soothing claims?

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“You are a little red, just so you know. ” Every facialist I’ve ever had has said these words to me at the end of the appointment. I have sensitive skin, and it’s been getting worse over the years. I’m not alone.

An estimated 70 percent of people believe their skin is sensitive, and experts can’t point to a single factor as the reason. There are some theories. Dermatologists at the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center say we’re layering on too many products, too many actives. The dyes on our clothes and the textiles could play a role, as could the detergent we’re using to wash them.

Then there’s the environment—things and viruses we’re exposed to now that previous generations never were. Our skin is freaking out. Mine, especially. An estimated 70 percent of people believe their skin is sensitive, and experts can’t point to a single factor as the reason.

The hives started in March on the back of my thighs. Hot, itchy welts—I presumed it was a fleeting contact allergy, which wouldn’t be unusual for me. I started taking Claritin, and then Zyrtec, but the hives kept coming in big, angry patches, often shaped like cat-scratch marks. Months later, I’m now working with an allergist to figure out the mysterious cause, and swallowing more antihistamines than one human probably should.

The timing felt serendipitous. I’ve been a lifelong fan of the brand . Since their inception, Clinique products have been allergy-tested and fragrance-free, catering to the needs of sensitive skin. If there was ever a time to test products that promise significant, clinically tested soothing for “very sensitive skin,” it was now.

Daily Calm is a new collection that covers both skincare and makeup from the lens of sensitivity, the first of its kind. For all four products, the brand tested them on patients who met the “very sensitive” threshold on the Burden of Sensitive Skin scale, a diagnostic test used by dermatologists.

Fragrance-free, as always, and full of soothing ingredients, the products are powered by Uniflavon, a flavonoid that interrupts the skin’s irritation cascade to soothe skin both instantly and over time. The collection features four products, each addressing a different need, but together they make up the perfect routine. Over the course of a few weeks, I found them to be a lifesaver for my skin on days when my redness and irritation were at their worst.

While the rest of my body is dealing with chronic irritation, the skin on my face is soothed and calm. Here’s what I thought of each product: Cleansing is the most important step for sensitive skin, but it can also be the most stripping and irritating. Pollution, sunscreen, and makeup left on skin can compromise your skin’s barrier, so washing your face at night is a nonnegotiable.

This cleanser is plush, hydrating, and so interesting—it’s almost like a cold cream in that it can be tissued off without rinsing. Inside are Uniflavon and magnolia extract to soothe, plus glycerin and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin. My one complaint: it won’t remove stubborn makeup, so you’ll need a separate, gentle makeup remover for that. This moisturizer doubles as both a face and eye cream, and for that alone, it rocks.

It also has Uniflavon to soothe, along with other well-known heavy hitters for sensitive skin, like ceramides and lipids. But what surprised me was how quickly it works. When my skin feels red and stinging, I slather it on and feel instant relief. This is backed up by the clinicals: after just one use, 97 percent of panelists said their skin felt soothed.

And at two weeks, 93 percent said their skin felt less sensitive overall. It’s normal to reach for foundation to cover red skin, but it can sometimes make the irritation cascade worse. This tinted balm won’t. Available in eight flexible shades , the tinted balm delivers sheer, super-hydrating coverage to sensitive skin.

It’s more like skincare than makeup, with ingredients that include Uniflavon, hyaluronic acid, and a trio of lipids. Just don’t forget to use a mineral sunscreen underneath. On your skin’s worst, angriest day, you still deserve to have an option for some color and fun. That’s what drove Clinique to launch this Lip + Cheek Color, a sheer tinted balm that can be dabbed on lips or swiped across cheeks for a hint of color.

It’s definitely on the sheer side, but I love how it leaves my skin looking glowy with a natural finish. It’s available in six shades, but my favorite is Soft Berry.





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