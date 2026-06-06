I Promised My Friend’s Husband I Wouldn’t Tell Her What He Did to Me. I Can’t Keep It a Secret Anymore.

She doesn't understand why I refuse to see him.

My longtime friend has a husband who is a bit older than us. I have known him a few years less but considered him a friend as I lived near them and visited often.

I was moving back to the Midwest to be closer to my family, and on the day of my friend’s 45th wedding anniversary, her husband did something that still haunts me to this day. For starters, he propositioned me. I said no. Then he did it again. I rejected him a second time.

He then asked that I not say anything to my friend. I said I wouldn’t, but I have no interest in seeing him again. It’s getting awkward when she calls and wants to proceed as before, not knowing what her husband did. I’m not sure what to do.

If your mind is made up that you will not be spending time with this person, you should say something to your friend. Otherwise, things will keep being awkward as you rack your brain for excuses not to see him. Sure, you agreed to refrain from telling her, but you were put on the spot after a surprise proposition . That agreement was in no way binding.

You didn’t have time to fully consider its implications and it was made under some kind of duress. Besides, if you owe anyone here, surely it’s your friend, not her husband. You could just follow the girl code and reveal his invitation out of principle. Maybe they’re open and she expects this behavior from him, in which case she’ll likely laugh it off.

Maybe they are monogamous and it would come as a shock. If it’s the latter scenario, his solicitation was so brazen that he shouldn’t at all be surprised if you choose to reveal it. Think about what you would want if a partner of yours were to do the same thing to your friend, and let that be your guide.

There are advantages to not disclosing, One is that you get to sidestep whatever potential drama this information could unleash, including a shoot-the-messenger situation where your friend is mad at you and you’re somehow being blamed. But telling your friend may be the right move.

You know her and can predict the outcome better than I.If you’re unsure, perhaps you could present your friend with a hypothetical scenario that teases this information out of her to see where she lands on this issue. Tonight, my fiancé told me about his secret kink: Cross-dressing.

He is otherwise incredibly vanilla, and has, to my knowledge, a much lower libido than mine. We don’t have sex often, but he jerks off and cross-dresses when I’m out of the house. This has been a huge surprise and is sending me for a loop—it’s truly one of the few points of conflict in our relationship, and it’s making me incredibly insecure and sad.

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